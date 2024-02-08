LIC Q3 results: Profit rises 49% to Rs 9,444 cr, total income at Rs 2 trn

State-owned insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24).

The country's biggest insurer had a net profit of Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net premium income rose to Rs 1,17,017 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,11,788 crore in the same period a year ago.

LIC's total income increased to Rs 2,12,447 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 1,96,891 crore in the year-ago period.