Home / Companies / Results / Escorts Kubota Q3 results: Profit up nearly 49% at Rs 277 cr, misses view

Escorts Kubota Q3 results: Profit up nearly 49% at Rs 277 cr, misses view

The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 49% to 2.77 billion rupees (about $33 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' expectations of 2.82 billion rupees

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian tractor maker Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower demand offset the fall in costs.

The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 49% to rs 277 crore (about $33 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' expectations of 2.82 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's festive period was a mixed one for tractors, analysts said. Uneven and below-normal rains towards the end of quarter also did not help.

Tractor demand in India eased due to delays in crop harvesting and sowing. Escorts sold 25,999 tractors in the third quarter, down 7.2% from a year ago.

Revenue rose 2.5% to Rs 2,320 crore, the slowest growth since at least March 2022.

The agri-machinery products segment, which accounts for more than 70% of total revenue for Escorts Kubota, fell 2.9% in the quarter.

Proceeds from the smaller construction equipment segment rose 49.4%, while that from railway equipment fell 17.8%.

Cost of materials consumed, which form the majority of total expenses, fell nearly 8% to 12.93 billion rupees.

Larger rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is set to post its quarterly earnings next week.

Also Read

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Power Finance Corporation Q3 result: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 6,294 crore

BEML Q3 results: Profit up marginally at Rs 66.85 cr on higher expenses

Zomato Q3 results: Profit soars to Rs 138 cr on higher demand, beats view

Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Profit rises marginally to Rs 245 crore

Lupin Q3 results: Net jumps 300% to Rs 613 cr on back of record sales

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EscortsQ3 resultsTractor

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story