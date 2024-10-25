Lodha Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 108% at Rs 423.1 cr, revenue rises 53%

Real estate developer Macrotech Developers (also known as Lodha Group) reported a consolidated profit of Rs 423.1 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025 ended September 30, compared to Rs 202.8 crore in the previous year.

Revenue for Q2 FY25 grew 52.95 per cent to Rs 2,684.6 crore, year-on-year. Collections stood at Rs 3,070 crore, up 11 per cent.

Additionally, the realtor reported its best-ever quarterly pre-sales performance of Rs 4,290 crore despite the inauspicious ‘Shradhh’ period falling in September this financial year (compared to October in FY24). In another development, Lodha sold land for a data centre at Palava at Rs 12 crore per acre.

The Mumbai-based realtor also added four more projects in Pune (Rs 1,700 crore) and Bengaluru (Rs 3,800 crore) during the quarter, with a total gross development value (GDV) of Rs 5,500 crore.

“We have achieved Rs 8,300 crore in pre-sales in H1 FY25, and with the festive season well underway, we are on track to achieve our guidance of Rs 17,500 crore in pre-sales for FY25. Early signs of the festive season suggest robust demand for quality branded housing, supported by strong affordability and consumer optimism. Intense competition among mortgage providers, coupled with the expected downward trajectory in the rate cycle in the second half of FY25, will provide further tailwinds for the sector, especially in the mid-income segment where we have a sizeable presence,” said Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Macrotech Developers.

Furthermore, the company said it has acquired 45 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in Chennai, as well as increased its stake in the digital infrastructure platform to 67 per cent (from the previous 33 per cent).

More From This Section

“This is in line with our strategy to grow annuity income to Rs 1,500 crore by FY31. Despite significant investments in business development this quarter, our net debt stands at Rs 4,900 crore (0.27x net debt/equity)—well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity. Our exit cost of debt continues to decrease and stands at 8.9 per cent for Q2 FY25 (down 20 basis points for the quarter)—among the lowest in the industry,” added Lodha.

Lodha reported its results after market close on Friday. The company’s shares were up 1.53 per cent at Rs 1,081.50 apiece on the BSE.