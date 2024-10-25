Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q2 results: Profit rises to Rs 968 cr

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 967.80 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered company had registered a consolidated PAT of Rs 772.87 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit after tax for the six month period ending September 30, 2024 stood at Rs 1,914.95 crore, as compared to Rs 1,482.81 crore registered year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 6,322.34 crore, from Rs 4,695.16 crore registered in the same quarter of last year. For the half year ending September 30, 2024 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 12,179.09 crore, from Rs 8,865.95 crore recorded a year ago.

Disbursements made during the half year ending September 30 2024 grew to Rs 48,646 crore from Rs 41,557 crore disbursed during the corresponding period of last year.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2024 stood at Rs 1,77,426 crore. It was at Rs 1,33,775 crore during the same period of last year.