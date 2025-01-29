Mahindra Finance Q3 results: Profit rises 63% to Rs 899 cr, NII jumps 16%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) posted 63 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in profit to Rs 899 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 553 crore. Profit was boosted mainly due to sharp fall in credit cost which dropped to Rs 9 crore from Rs 328 crore in Q3FY24.

The Net Interest Income (NII) rose 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,099 crore from Rs 1,779 crore in Q3FY24. The total income grew by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 4,144 crore.

“The company leveraged the buoyancy of the festive season demand in Q3 with disbursements of Rs. 16,467 crore reflecting a YoY growth of 7 per cent,” the upper layer NBFC said in a statement. The gross loan book grew by 19 per cent YoY to Rs 1.15 trillion at the end of December 31, 2024.

The net interest margin however slipped to 6.6 per cent from 6.8 per cent last year. The cost of funds inched up to 6.4 per cent from 6.3 per cent in Q3 FY24.

The company’s growth in non-vehicle finance portfolios including SME lending, leasing, insurance, payments, and mortgages is growing owing to product offering, improving its technology stack, strategic partnerships, data analytics, and equipping its workforce to meet customer requirements. The non-vehicle finance portfolio grew by 27 per cent over the past year.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the company as of December 31, 2024, rose marginally to 3.93 per cent from 3.83 per cent as of September 30, 2024, while net NPA increased to 2 per cent from 1.59 per cent.

“With a continued focus on maintaining underwriting standards and addressing early-stage delinquencies, asset quality remained steady. Stage 3 assets stood at 3.9 per cent, versus 4.0 per cent as of December 31, 2023, while stage 2 assets were at 6.3 per cent, compared to 6 per cent on the same date. The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity position on its balance sheet, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 9,322 crore,” the press release said.

The credit cost of the company decreased to 0 per cent from 1.2 per cent in Q3FY24. The collection efficiency of M&M Finance remained stable at 95 per cent, consistent with the same quarter of the previous year.