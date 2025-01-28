Hindustan Zinc Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32%, revenue up 18%

Zinc and silver producer Hindustan Zinc reported a 32 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the October–December 2024 period (Q3FY25) on the back of lower costs and higher metal prices.

In the past quarter, Hindustan Zinc’s net profit stood at Rs 2,678 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 18 per cent to Rs 8,315 crore from a year ago.

“While the volume remained flat or slightly higher, higher profit was due to both higher LME and lower cost,” said Arun Misra, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Hindustan Zinc.

According to Hindustan Zinc’s presentation, total refined production for zinc and lead was flat at 259 KT (thousand tonnes) from a year ago. In the same period, Zinc LME prices (London Metal Exchange) were up 22 per cent from a year ago. The cost of production for zinc in dollar terms was down 5 per cent from a year ago.

The company expects to end FY25 with a capital expenditure of Rs 1,500–1,600 crore, said Sandeep Modi, chief financial officer of the company, who added that by March, the company’s net debt would be Rs 2,300 crore, down from Rs 5,700 crore as of September 2024.

On the proposed demerger of its business into different subsidiaries, for which a government nod is awaited, Misra said there is no timeline for the same. However, the company is focused on the critical minerals division in the meantime. Of the Vedanta Group’s recently won critical mineral blocks, the tungsten block in Tamil Nadu was later cancelled due to local agitation.

On the performance, Misra added: “Overall, very strong fundamentals to get into the fourth quarter to produce fabulous results, not only for quarter four but also for the entire financial year. Also sets us up for more than 1.2 million tonnes of production next year.” The company aims to commission its roaster plant in the current quarter.