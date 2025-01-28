Cipla Q3 result: PAT soars 48.7% to Rs 1,570.5 cr , revenue grows 7.1%

India’s third-largest pharmaceutical company, Cipla, posted a 48.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,570.5 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations during the period grew by 7.1 per cent to Rs 7,073 crore.

Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 0.3 per cent, while PAT rose by 20.6 per cent.

Cipla's stock was up 3 per cent during the day’s trade on the BSE in the afternoon.

The firm’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 2,210.5 crore. Profit exceeded Bloomberg estimates by 0.26 per cent, while revenue was in line with expectations.

Commenting on the results, Umang Vohra, managing director and global chief executive officer of Cipla, said: “In Q3FY25, we delivered growth across all our various geographies, despite a supply challenge in the US. We recorded our highest-ever Ebitda margin of 28.1 per cent, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business grew at a healthy 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Key therapies in the Branded Prescription business continued to outpace market growth, the Trade Generics business growth trajectory is back on track, and anchor brands of the Consumer Health Business maintained leadership positions. Emerging markets and Europe delivered substantial revenue growth of 20 per cent Y-o-Y, backed by a deep market focus strategy.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to focus on expanding key markets, further building its flagship brands, investing in future pipelines, and addressing regulatory resolutions.