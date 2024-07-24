Mahindra Lifespace Q1 results: PAT at Rs 13 cr, total income at Rs 207 cr

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.74 crore for the June quarter.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 4.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income increased to Rs 206.70 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 110.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

On operational metrics, Mahindra Lifespace achieved pre-sales (sales bookings) of Rs 1,019 crore in residential business.

It achieved land leasing of 18.8 acres in the integrated cities and industrial clusters business for Rs 76.1 crore.