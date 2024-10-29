Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: Net profit declines 18% to Rs 3,103 crore

The consolidated net profit of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) declined by 18.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,102.5 crore in the second quarter of 2024-25, primarily due to deferred tax taken into account after the removal of indexation benefits on long-term capital gains of debt mutual funds, a continued decline in demand for small cars, and reduced sales in urban areas.

In a press conference, MSIL Chairman R C Bhargava stated: "The automobile industry is having a somewhat difficult time this year. The growth of the industry has been slower than in the past, and this is despite the fact that there are no shortages of semiconductors or impact of COVID-19. It is just that the demand for cars has slowed down."

MSIL's deferred tax in the second quarter of 2024-25 stood at Rs 1,017.7 crore. In the corresponding period of the last financial year, deferred tax was just Rs 83 crore.

Bhargava said: "We have performed very well. Our profitability is very good. Our turnover is the highest ever. The final PAT (profit after tax) is a little bit lower than last year, but that is because of the change in this year's Union Budget regarding indexation benefits, which were available to long-term debt mutual funds. That has been taken away."

He added, "This has resulted in us making a provision—this is not an actual expenditure—of Rs 800-odd crore. As a result, while PBT (profit before tax) has been growing, PAT has come down."

MSIL's PBT stood at Rs 5,140.6 crore, up by 5.1 per cent.

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at MSIL, told reporters that demand for cars in rural areas has remained strong.

"The rural market is doing very well. In H1, the rural market's growth was about 8 per cent Y-o-Y. However, sales in urban areas decreased by three per cent Y-o-Y due to elections and monsoons. Urban is under pressure," Banerjee noted.

Bhargava mentioned that demand for cars priced under Rs 10 lakh has been declining, which is a cause for concern. "Unless that lower end of the market grows, there will be no feeder to the upper markets," he stated.

In 2018-19, around 80 per cent of cars sold in India were priced under Rs 10 lakh. "That segment is not growing. That is a cause for worry," he said.

He noted that people are finding it unaffordable to buy entry-level cars. When asked if a tax cut on such cars would help, he replied, "I don't know what is required...We need people to have more disposable income."

The Indian auto industry is not expecting a "great upsurge" in sales after the festival season. Therefore, for the entire 2024-25, the industry is expected to post a volume sales growth of about 3-4 per cent Y-o-Y. "Maruti's growth in 2024-25 would be in line with the industry," Bhargava added.

The company's wholesales in the first half of 2024-25 stood at 1.063 million units, which was 1.3 per cent more Y-o-Y. Bhargava said MSIL has reduced its production lately to bring down the high levels of inventory with dealers.

Banerjee, the sales head, mentioned that dealers now have stock for about 30 days, significantly lower than before. "For a few models, the inventory level is still around 40-45 days. This will be managed (reduced) in the third quarter," Banerjee noted.

In the festive season, which runs from the end of the Shradh period till Diwali, volume sales increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y. "The order book is quite healthy at the moment. We are yet to see what will happen once the festival season is over," Bhargava noted.

Discount levels are currently quite high. "Discounts are a function of market conditions and the company’s production scheduling. If inventory is high, discounts have to be given. But if inventory is not high, then there is no pressure to give discounts," the chairman explained.

"In the coming months, I don't think our discount levels will be higher than what we have been giving so far," he added.

Talking about the overall slowdown in the automobile industry, Bhargava stated that MSIL has stood the test of time.

"Nobody likes a slowdown. We don't get worried because we also recognise that slowdown is part of the car sales business. No one anywhere in the world gets certain car sales. It always fluctuates. I don't expect the market to remain steady...We are resilient. We can manage good times. We can manage bad times," he stated.