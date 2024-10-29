Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Voltas Q2 results: Net profit increases over two-fold to Rs 133 crore

Voltas Q2 results: Net profit increases over two-fold to Rs 133 crore

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.65 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing

voltas
Shares of Voltas Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,770.50 on the BSE, up 0.47 per cent from the previous close.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Tuesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.83 crore for the September quarter.

The increase was led by a 56 per cent volume growth from its room AC business.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.65 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Voltas' revenue from operations was up 14.23 per cent to Rs 2,619.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 10.74 per cent to Rs 2,486.89 crore in the September quarter.

Voltas' total income, which includes other income, was up 16.53 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,754.58 crore.

Shares of Voltas Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,770.50 on the BSE, up 0.47 per cent from the previous close.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Voltas among 38 applicants in PLI scheme's 3rd round for white goods

F&O stocks in focus: Long buildup seen in Naukri, Voltas, Laurus Labs

Premium

Red-hot growth projections point to cooler outlook for Voltas stock

Voltas Q1 results: Profit up two-fold to Rs 335 cr on back of high sales

Voltas rallies 9%, hits record high on strong Q1 results, heavy volumes

Topics :VoltasQ2 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story