Voltas Q2 results: Net profit increases over two-fold to Rs 133 crore

Air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider Voltas Ltd on Tuesday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.83 crore for the September quarter.

The increase was led by a 56 per cent volume growth from its room AC business.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.65 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Voltas' revenue from operations was up 14.23 per cent to Rs 2,619.11 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,292.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Voltas increased 10.74 per cent to Rs 2,486.89 crore in the September quarter.

Voltas' total income, which includes other income, was up 16.53 per cent in the September quarter to Rs 2,754.58 crore.

Shares of Voltas Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,770.50 on the BSE, up 0.47 per cent from the previous close.