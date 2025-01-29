NaBFID loan disbursements more than double in Q3; to raise Rs 20k cr in Q4

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development’s (NaBFID’s) loan disbursements doubled to Rs 10,193 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) from Rs 4,996 crore in the same quarter of last year (Q3FY24).

The sanctions in the reporting quarter rose sharply to Rs 35,491 crore up from Rs 11,405 crore in Q3FY24.

The disbursements in April-December 2024 grew to Rs 24,973 crore from Rs 10,719 crore in April-December 2023. The sanctions in the reporting nine months grew to Rs 66,246 crore from Rs 35,990 crore in April-December 2023, NaBFID said in a statement.

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, NaBFID told Business Standard that the institution plans to disburse Rs 40,000 crore in the fourth quarter (ending march 2025) to reach a target of Rs 65,000 crore for disbursement in FY25. The sanctioned pipeline is strong (Cumulative sanctions of Rs 1.65 trillion).

It will raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via bonds in Q4FY25. The state-owned public finance institution began its lending operations in December 2022.

The outstanding book grew to Rs 48,781 crore at the end of December 2024 from Rs 20,128 crore at the end of December 2023.

Its net profit moderated to Rs 613.9 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 632.2 crore in Q3Fy24, according to filing with BSE. Its debentures are listed on the exchanges.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,367.56 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 656.04 crore. The total expenditure including interest expenses rose to Rs 749.87 crore in Q3Fy25 from Rs 4.68 crore a year ago.

As for resource raising, it did not raise money through market instruments in Q3FY25 as against Rs 9,516 crore it raised via bonds in Q3FY24. However, it availed bank loans worth Rs 2,758 crore in Q3FY25. It had not availed any loans in Q3FY24, it said.