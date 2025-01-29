Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / NaBFID loan disbursements more than double in Q3; to raise Rs 20k cr in Q4

NaBFID loan disbursements more than double in Q3; to raise Rs 20k cr in Q4

The sanctions in the reporting quarter rose sharply to Rs 35,491 crore up from Rs 11,405 crore in Q3FY24

q3
ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development’s (NaBFID’s) loan disbursements doubled to Rs 10,193 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) from Rs 4,996 crore in the same quarter of last year (Q3FY24). 
 
The sanctions in the reporting quarter rose sharply to Rs 35,491 crore up from Rs 11,405 crore in Q3FY24.
 
The disbursements in April-December 2024 grew to Rs 24,973 crore from Rs 10,719 crore in April-December 2023. The sanctions in the reporting nine months grew to Rs 66,246 crore from Rs 35,990 crore in April-December 2023, NaBFID said in a statement.
 
Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, NaBFID told Business Standard that the institution plans to disburse Rs 40,000 crore in the fourth quarter (ending march 2025) to reach a target of Rs 65,000 crore for disbursement in FY25. The sanctioned pipeline is strong (Cumulative sanctions of Rs 1.65 trillion).
 
It will raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via bonds in Q4FY25. The state-owned public finance institution began its lending operations in December 2022.
 
The outstanding book grew to Rs 48,781 crore at the end of December 2024 from Rs 20,128 crore at the end of December 2023.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit down 22% on muted revenue growth

Brigade Group Q3 results: PAT jumps 3-folds to Rs 236 cr, revenue rises 27%

Raymond Realty Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows 11% to Rs 487.8 crore

Premium

High yield comes with high risk in the long run, says Pralay Mondal

Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,115 cr

 
Its net profit moderated to Rs 613.9 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 632.2 crore in Q3Fy24, according to filing with BSE. Its debentures are listed on the exchanges.
 
Its total income rose to Rs 1,367.56 crore in Q3FY25 from Rs 656.04 crore.  The total expenditure including interest expenses rose to Rs 749.87 crore in Q3Fy25 from Rs 4.68 crore a year ago.
 
As for resource raising, it did not raise money through market instruments in Q3FY25 as against Rs 9,516 crore it raised via bonds in Q3FY24. However, it availed bank loans worth Rs 2,758 crore in Q3FY25. It had not availed any loans in Q3FY24, it said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Q3 result: Net profit rises threefold to Rs 236 cr

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 18% to Rs 4,308 cr

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.2% to Rs 3,726 crore

Indian Bank announces Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 2,910 cr

Hitachi Energy India Q3 result: Net profit surges to Rs 137.4 crore

Topics :Q3 resultsBanking Industry

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story