Brigade Group Q3 results: PAT jumps 3-folds to Rs 236 cr, revenue rises 27%

Bengaluru-based realtor Brigade Group reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) growth of Rs 235.5 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), up 322.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company posted revenue of Rs 1,529.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,208.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Net bookings in the real estate segment for Q3 FY25 stood at 2.19 million square feet, with a sale value of Rs 2,492 crore. Collections for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 1,777 crore.

“We have observed robust growth across all our business verticals during the quarter. Growth in the residential business continues in terms of pricing and volume, driven by the launches of premium projects and a strong pipeline of launches in the coming quarters. Our leasing efforts witnessed continued momentum, with demand driven by technology, engineering and manufacturing companies,” said Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises.

During the quarter, real estate revenue reached Rs 1,103 crore, marking a 31 per cent growth compared to Q3 FY24, while Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at Rs 258 crore. Real estate collections surged to Rs 1,323 crore, reflecting a 36 per cent increase from Rs 974 crore in Q3 FY24.

In the leasing segment, revenue stood at Rs 280 crore, growing by 13 per cent, while Ebitda stood at Rs 169 crore. The company’s portfolio occupancy stood at 98 per cent, with overall leasing of 8.55 million square feet (including hard option).

“We are also aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in our target markets to add high-quality assets to our land bank. This quarter also saw the highly successful launch of Brigade Gateway Hyderabad, an integrated development of high-end residential, office, retail and hospitality spaces,” added Shankar.

Brigade Group declared its earnings after market hours on Wednesday. Ahead of the results, shares were up 7.77 per cent, closing at Rs 1,094.10 apiece on the BSE.