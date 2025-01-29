Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Net profit jumps 16.2% to Rs 3,726 crore

The consolidated net profit of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has increased by 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,726.9 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on the back of strong demand for SUVs.

The domestic sales of India’s largest carmaker increased to 466,993 units in Q3 of 2024-25 from 429,422 units in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Not just domestic sales, the company’s exports jumped 38.2 per cent Y-o-Y to 99,220 units in the third quarter of 2024-25.

MSIL said that its total income jumped 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 39,822 crore in the third quarter. Meanwhile, its total expenses increased 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 35,163.1 crore.

MSIL also mentioned that the board has extended the term of its current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi till March 31, 2028. Takeuchi joined MSIL in April 2021 as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) and has been serving as MD & CEO since April 2022. Japanese company Suzuki Motor Corporation holds 58.28 per cent shares in MSIL.

MSIL, which unveiled its first electric car e-Vitara at Bharat Mobility Global Expo here on January 17, was targeting to become the largest electric car producer in India within a span of one year, Takeuchi had told reporters.

Maruti results Q3FY24 Q2FY25 Q3FY25 QoQ increase/decrease (in %) YoY increase/decrease (in %) Total income (Rs crore) 34509.2 38972.4 39822 2.2% 15.4% Total expenses (Rs crore) 30410.1 33879.1 35163.1 3.8% 15.6% Net profit/loss (Rs crore) 3206.8 3102.5 3726.9 20.1% 16.2% He said that e-Vitara will first be exported to a few key markets before being put on sale in India. “e-Vitara’s production is for the world. A lot of countries are waiting for this product. We need to give priority to them before launching this car in India,” Takeuchi had noted.

Source: Company