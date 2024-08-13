Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Ebitda surged over 30% Rs 96 crore in April-June quarter compared to Rs 73 crore last year

fsn e-commerce nykaa
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.64 crore for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25), marking a 152 per cent increase from Rs 5.42 crore in the same period last year (Q1FY24), the company said in a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges. 

Revenue from operations for the quarter was reported at Rs 1,746.11 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 1,421.82 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

On a sequential basis, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 1,668 crore and a profit of Rs 9 crore in Q4FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Falguni Nayar-led company reported a surge in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of over 30 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 to Rs 96 crore compared to Rs 73 crore last year.

The company also informed the exchanges that it plans to buy an additional 39 per cent stake in Dot & Key Wellness for a total of Rs 265 crore, with the acquisition expected to be completed by September 30, 2024. The Company will have a 90 per cent equity interest in Dot & Key post this investment. 

Shares of Nykaa ended 3.39 per cent lower at Rs 188 on Tuesday. The stock has risen over 9 per cent so far this year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

Nykaa, SBI Card: Top stock picks by Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi for July 25

Premium

Breakout stocks: Nykaa, DMart, Union Bank can rally up to 20%, hint charts

Stocks to watch, July 11: YES Bank, Glenmark Pharma, Nykaa, SBI, Tata Elxsi

CPPIB sells stakes in Delhivery, Nykaa; Capital Group in Mankind

Topics :NykaaQ1 resultsIndia ecommerce marketbeauty care products

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story