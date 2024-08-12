Gensol Engineering Q1 result: PAT grows over 2-fold to Rs 32.5 cr

Gensol Engineering on Monday posted over two-fold growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) Rs 32.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2024 on higher revenues.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 12.3 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenues surged to Rs 275 crore from Rs 147 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Gensol Engineering Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi said, "Our performance in Q1 FY25 has been exceptional. Gensol is expanding its presence in current and new business segments like Solar, BESS (battery energy storage systems) & EV Leasing, which are poised for significant growth in the near future, boosting our overall profitability".