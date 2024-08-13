Shriram Life Insurances Q1 results: PAT at Rs 27 cr, AUM of Rs 11,841 cr

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 27 crore for the April-June 2024 quarter, the company said.

Shriram Life Insurance Company jointly promoted by the diversified conglomerate the Shriram Group and South Africa-based Sanlam Group has breached the Rs 10,000 crore mark in the total Assets Under Management (AUM) to register Rs 11,841 crore during the quarter under review.

The company had registered Assets Under Management of Rs 9,688 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the income from retail new business premium grew by 57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 212 crore while retail annual premium equivalent (APE) for the quarter grew to Rs 198 crore as compared to Rs 124 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of last year.