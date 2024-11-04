Q2 results: IRCTC, IRFC and Raymond among 47 to post earnings on Nov 4

Q2FY25 company results Nov 4: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) are among 47 companies to release their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday. These quarterly results would offer insights into corporate performance amid a shifting economic landscape and provide cues for market sentiment in the week ahead.

Key Indian companies scheduled to release their Q2 results also include Bata India, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, JK Paper, and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company. Other firms expected to report earnings include Tube Investments of India, ABB India, Andhra Paper, Kaycee Industries, KEC International, Procter & Gamble Health, Raymond, Shankara Building Products, and V S T Tillers Tractors.

Patanjali Foods Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with Monday marking the ex-dividend date — meaning that investors purchasing shares after this date will not be eligible for the dividend. The payment for eligible shareholders is scheduled for November 23. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Monday, with an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share. The record date is also on Monday, allowing eligible shareholders to receive the payout, which will be disbursed on 23 November.

Market overview Nov 4

Following an hour-long muhurat trading session on Friday evening, held in celebration of Diwali, the Indian stock market had posted modest gains. On Friday, BSE Sensex rose by 335.06 points (0.42 per cent), closing at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 gained 94.20 points (0.39 per cent), closing at 24,299.55.

At Monday’s opening, Indian equity indices showed a slight downward trend amid mixed international cues. The BSE Sensex opened 150 points lower (a 0.19 per cent drop) at 79,573, while the Nifty 50 started the day down by 100 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 24,204.

This week investors will keep a close eye on Q2 earnings as well as global developments, including the upcoming US presidential elections on November 5.

Full list of companies releasing their Q2FY25 results on Nov 4:

1. ABB India Limited

2. Automobile Corporation of Goa Limited

3. Ashika Financial Services Limited

4. Andhra Paper Limited

5. Associated Rubber Industries Limited

6. Bata India Limited

7. Beeyu Overseas Limited

8. Chemfab Alkalis Limited

9. Cinerad Communications Limited

10. Classic Leasing & Finance Limited

11. Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited

12. eClerx Services Limited

13. Exide Industries Limited

14. Gland Pharma Limited

15. Gleam Fabmat Limited

16. Hatsun Agro Product Limited

17. IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited

18. Indian Toners & Developers Limited

19. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited

20. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited

21. Jaykay Enterprises Limited

22. JK Paper Limited

23. Kalamandir Jewellers Limited

24. Kaycee Industries Limited

25. KEC International Limited

26. Kunststoffe Industries Limited

27. Manali Petrochemicals Limited

28. Maral Overseas Limited

29. Procter & Gamble Health Limited

30. Poddar Pigments Limited

31. Priti International Limited

32. QGO Finance Limited

33. Raymond Limited

34. Rajkot Investment Trust Limited

35. Samkrg Pistons and Rings Limited

36. Shankara Building Products Limited

37. Shaw Wallace & Company Limited

38. SIC Stocks & Services Limited

39. Standard Industries Limited

40. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

41. Shree Steel Wire Ropes Limited

42. Super Tannery Limited

43. Suraj Products Limited

44. Tilaknagar Industries Limited

45. Tube Investments of India Limited

46. Transwind Infrastructures Limited

47. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited