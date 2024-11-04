Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; Asia markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE: Markets in India were expected to be buffeted by global events such as the US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled this week
New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, November 4, 2024: Markets in India were expected to be buffeted by global events including the US presidential elections on November 5 followed by the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled for November 7 and 8.
At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,316.50, around 70 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
In the backdrop of the US presidential elections, battle lines are drawn in a hard fought election battle, the outcome of which will be known this week. However, global financial markets, analysts said, have already begun preparing for Donald Trump's victory. READ MORE
Indian equity benchmark indices had ended Samvat 2081's first trading session, called Muhurat Trading, on a positive note on Friday, November 1's special one hour trading session. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had closed with gains to usher in the new Samvat.
The BSE Sensex climbed 335.06 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,299.55, up 94.20 points, or 0.39 per cent.
The trading session saw 2,247 stocks ending with gains, and 436 closing lower, while 63 remained unchanged. 75 stocks hit a new 52-week high, and 11 dropped to their 52-week low.
Across sectors, the Auto index was the top gainer, climbing 1.24 per cent, followed by the Realty, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas, and PSU Bank Indices.
All the rest of the sectoral indices also closed in the green, with the Nifty Bank closing with gains of 0.39 per cent, and the Financial Services index closing with gains of 0.26 per cent.
The broader markets ended in the green, too, on the first trading session of Samvat 2081, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 0.68 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 00 gaining 1.03 per cent.
That apart, almost 18 companies among the Nifty 50 entities have missed estimates for the quarter ended September this year while 15 have beaten them, according to Bloomberg data.
Based on the September-quarter results, analysts have upgraded 19 companies and downgraded 14, the statistics show. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Monday.
Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi was ahead by 1.24 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq had gained 2.79 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.32 per cent higher.
China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.13 per cent, while the CSI300 was ahead by 0.92 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower by 0.03 per cent.
Global stock indices had climbed on Friday, while 10-year Treasury yields hit a four-month high as investors grew wary of buying bonds before the US presidential election on Tuesday.
Treasury yields initially tumbled after US jobs data for October showed the US economy barely added any jobs in October, though the numbers were heavily disrupted by industrial action and hurricanes.
The US unemployment rate, however, held steady at 4.1 per cent, offering assurance that the labour market remained on a solid footing.
After US stock market closed, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Nvidia will be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Intel.
Polls show Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in almost a dead heat with one day to go before US Election Day.
Some strategists say the US fiscal trajectory is expected to worsen under a presidency by either Trump or Harris.
Benchmark 10-year yields were last up 7.7 basis points at 4.361 per cent, the highest since July 5. It follows a 48 basis point increase in October, which was the largest monthly basis point increase since April.
The Dow rose 288.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 42,052.19, the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 5,728.80. The Nasdaq Composite rose 144.77 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 18,239.92.
For the week, the S&P 500 was down 1.4 per cent.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 2.85 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 835.15.
Europe's main stock index notched its biggest one-day gain in five weeks, as banks led an overall market rebound after recent declines. The STOXX 600 index ended 1.09 per cent higher.
The dollar rose against the euro and rebounded against most major currencies after traders digested the US jobs data.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.36 per cent at 104.24.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was up 0.57 per cent on the day at $69,531.
Oil extended its recent rally on reports that Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days.
Iran and Israel have engaged in a series of strikes within the broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza. Previous Iranian air attacks on Israel on Oct. 1 and in April were mostly repelled, with only minor damage.
Brent futures gained 29 cents to settle at $73.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 23 cents to settle at $69.49.
Gold prices edged down, pressured by a stronger US dollar.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty ready to move out of the 24,150-470 region this week
Even though 24150 stepped in multiple times last week to avoid collapse attempts, the swings higher thereof clearly lacked momentum. This is because, the 24470-540 region that kept a lid on upsides last week, has 24660-770 obstacles in close proximity.
While we expect these levels to be challenged this week, broader trend now requires multiple days of close above 25100 in order to fully abandon the sell-on-rallies approach that continues to be the dominant theme. Alternatively, inability to float above 24470 or a direct fall back below 24150, will expose 23900-23300. Either way, Nifty appears ready to move out of the 24150-470 region this week.
(View by Anand James, Tency N. Kurien, Asa Ramachandran of Geojit Financial Services)


8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian market facing headwinds from decelerating earnings growth
In the next couple of days markets globally will be focused on the US presidential elections and there can be near-term volatility in response to the election outcome. However, this is likely to be short-lived and economic fundamentals like US growth, inflation and the Fed action will influence the market trend.
The Indian market is facing headwinds from decelerating earnings growth. Nifty EPS growth as indicated by Q2 results may dip below 10 per cent in FY25 which will render the present valuations of about 24 times estimated FY25 earnings, difficult to sustain. FIIs may continue to sell in this difficult earnings growth environment, constraining any rally in the market.
Remaining invested in fairly valued largecaps is the safe option for investors in this tough situation.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)

8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes Rs 1 cr minimum investment, demat form for securitisation
Markets regulator Sebi has proposed a minimum ticket size or investment threshold of Rs 1 crore for the RBI-regulated originators and unregulated entities engaged in securitisation activities.
The proposal also introduced limitations on the number of investors in private placements, allowing securitized debt instruments (SDIs) issued privately to be offered to a maximum of 200 investors. If this limit is exceeded, the issuance must be classified as a public issue. Read more
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal launches 4 index funds, bets on mid and small cap sectors
Mutual Fund House Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) has launched four index funds ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund’, ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund’, ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Index Fund’, and ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Index Fund’.
The four NFOs by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund opened for subscription on 29th October and closes on 6th November. Read more
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech announces new AI/Cloud Native Lab in Singapore
HCLTech, the Indian information technology company, on Monday announced the creation of a new Singapore-based AI/Cloud Native Lab. HCLTech’s Lab in Singapore will be the company’s fifth in its global network, expected to open in 2025.
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welspun Corp wins orders worth Rs 1,300 cr
"Pursuant to our announcement on 1st of October 2024, we are pleased to announce receipt of two large orders in the USA, cumulatively valued at Rs 1300 Crore (approx.) for supply of coated HSAW Pipes for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects. Execution of these orders will be during FY26," Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing on Monday.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech spending strong, AI and Copilot driving momentum: Microsoft India Prez
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Microsoft does not see any slowdown in technology spends in India, the company's India and South Asia President, Puneet Chandok said, asserting that "a lot of momentum" is building up on AI with buzz around 'Copilot' and rise in number of use cases across industries in this market that the software maker counts as among its fastest-growing regions. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban demand situation may affect firms' capex plans: Icra MD & Group CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While the financial health of rated companies is expected to remain robust, firms are hesitant to start capital expenditure, Ramnath Krishnan, managing director and group chief executive, Icra, tells Business Standard in a video interview.
Volatility in inflation still remains substantial and interest rates are not expected to come down, according to him. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: After cola play, Reliance Consumer takes trade margin fight to snacks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After trying to make a dent in the cola market with Campa by offering higher trade margins to the supply chain, Reliance Consumer Products is betting on the same strategy to capture the chips, namkeen, and biscuits market in the country’s booming snacks sector.
The Mukesh Ambani-led company is offering super stockists around 6.5 per cent, nearly double the typical trade margin of around 3-5 per cent (including performance-based incentives), from other brands in these categories. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade gains or headwinds? Experts debate US election's impact on India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the United States goes to the polls on November 5, economists believe the results could raise several issues for the Indian economy, from increased protectionist measures to impacts on domestic growth and employment, depending on who wins the race.
India, at the same time, is hopeful of benefiting from the US’s anti-China stance, which could boost its exports to the country regardless of the election outcome. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes Rs 1 cr minimum investment, demat form for securitisation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Sebi has proposed a minimum ticket size or investment threshold of Rs 1 crore for the RBI-regulated originators and unregulated entities engaged in securitisation activities.
The proposal also introduced limitations on the number of investors in private placements, allowing securitized debt instruments (SDIs) issued privately to be offered to a maximum of 200 investors. If this limit is exceeded, the issuance must be classified as a public issue. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold expected to give 15-18% returns in Samvat 2081, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold is expected to deliver a stellar 15-18 per cent return in Samvat 2081, driven by positive economic factors and safe-haven demand, analysts said.
Samvat 2081 marks an important period for Indian investors as it signals the start of a new financial year in the Hindu calendar, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Diwali. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Place your bets on mid, largecaps as they await fireworks in Samvat 2081
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvat 2080 was a repeat of the previous year with the midcap and smallcap indices delivering twice the returns of their largecap peers.
While the Sensex did well with gains of 24 per cent, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices did even better with 47-49 per cent returns during this period. The latter two had delivered 32-38 per cent in Samvat 2079. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CUB, Ramco Cements: Top picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One for Nov 4
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Over the past four years, City Union Bank prices have largely consolidated within a defined range. Following a prolonged period of trading within a symmetrical triangle, the upper boundary of this range has been decisively broken, supported by a strong volume surge that confirms a bullish breakout.
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' City Union Bank around Rs 175 - 172. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Nov 4 - Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Zen Tech, Afcons Infra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has announced a recall of over 331,000 bottles of Cinacalcet tablets sold in the US. These tablets are used for treating high calcium levels and hyperparathyroidism. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 7:31 AM IST