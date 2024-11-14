Q2 results today: Hero MotoCorp, HAL, Glenmark among 1,181 to post earnings

Q2 results today, November 14: Investors and analysts are closely monitoring as 1,181 companies prepare to report their second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Among them are prominent names across various sectors, including Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Lemon Tree Hotels, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

This busy earnings day covers industries ranging from hospitality and pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, offering insights into sectoral trends and economic health.

Bharat Forge, Grasim Industries, Muthoot Finance, Medanta, Parsvnath Developers, Delhivery, EaseMyTrip, and Winsome Breweries are also slated to release their July-September quarter earnings.

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp Q2 preview: Net profit may surge up to 11%, revenue by 9% YoY Among the key firms, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is expected to report robust performance in revenue and profitability, driven by higher sales volumes, improved realisations, and an optimised product mix.

Q2FY25 result highlights: Eicher Motors, Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook India

Eicher Motors, maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, posted record revenue in Q2, with operational income reaching Rs 4,263 crore, up from Rs 4,115 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (FY24). Despite a slight decline in sales volume—225,317 motorcycles sold compared to 229,496 last year—the revenue growth reflects strong pricing power and brand loyalty.

Vodafone Idea, burdened by significant debt, reported a Q2 net loss of Rs 7,175.9 crore, impacted by a declining subscriber base. However, the loss narrowed compared to previous quarters due to a steep reduction in tax expenses, which fell to Rs 7.8 crore from Rs 817.7 crore in Q2FY24.

In the travel sector, Thomas Cook India posted a 37.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 64.9 crore for the quarter ending September 30. However, its Digital Imaging Solutions (DEI) segment faced headwinds, citing lower sales growth in the US and reduced footfall in the UAE due to adverse weather and geopolitical tensions.

Market overview: November 14

India’s benchmark indices recorded significant declines on Wednesday, reflecting an adjustment phase since reaching record highs in late September. The Nifty 50 closed 1.4 per cent lower at 23,559 points, while the Sensex fell 1.3 per cent to 77,691 points. Since September 26, the Nifty has dropped 10.14 per cent, and the Sensex by 9.5 per cent, signalling a broader correction in market sentiment.