Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

On the BSE, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares listed at Rs 78.50, reflecting a premium of Rs 4.50 or 6.08 per cent from its IPO allotment price of Rs 74

Niva Bupa IPO listing

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Niva Bupa Shares Listing: Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company shares made a positive debut on D-Street on Wednesday. On the BSE, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares listed at Rs 78.50, reflecting a premium of Rs 4.50 or 6.08 per cent from its IPO allotment price of Rs 74.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares listed at Rs 78.14, up Rs 4.14 or 5.59 per cent from its IPO allotment price.
 
This defied grey market trends, as unlisted shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance were quoted trading at Rs 75, showing a grey market premium of Rs 1 or 1.35 per cent from the issue price, revealed sources tracking grey market activities.
 
 
The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 108,108,108 shares and an offer for sale of 189,189,189 shares with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. It was available at a price band of Rs 70-74 per share and a lot size of 200 shares. The IPO closed for subscription on Monday, November 11, 2024, and was oversubscribed by 1.80 times, driven by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who placed subscriptions of 2.73 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.06 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.68 times, as per NSE data.
 
The basis of allotment for Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO shares was finalised on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.
 
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue, as per IRDAI regulations, to augment its capital base, maintain and strengthen solvency levels, and invest in instruments as prescribed under the IRDAI (Actuarial, Finance and Investment Functions of Insurers) Regulations, 2024 (IRDAI AFIF Regulations). The proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 350 pts; Nifty at 23,650; Niva Bupa lists with 6% premium

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Industries gains 9% on posting over 2x profit in Q2, revenue up 22%

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market holiday: Long weekend alert! BSE, NSE closed on Friday, Nov 15

 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Niva Bupa IPO. Morgan Stanley India Company, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, a joint venture between Bupa Group and Fettle Tone LLP, is India's premier health insurance provider. It offers comprehensive coverage and seamless access to quality healthcare services, supporting customers throughout their healthcare journeys and providing access to an extensive health ecosystem.
 

Also Read

NTPC ipo

NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP intact ahead of opening; top details from RHP

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

ACME Solar listing: Shares make poor debut on bourses at Rs 251 on NSE

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

ipo market listing share market

Rosmerta Digital services IPO opens Nov 18, targets raising Rs 206 cr

Swiggy

Swiggy IPO listing prediction: Analysts raise caution ahead of market debut

Topics : IPO listing time share market Markets Sensex Nifty Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon