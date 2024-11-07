Q2 results today: M&M, Lupin, NHPC, and RVNL among 166 to post earnings

Q2 results today, November 7: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), power generation major NHPC, rail infra firm Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), and pharma giant Lupin will be among 166 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday.
Trent, which operates fashion brand Zudio; Abbott India, a pharmaceutical manufacturer; G R Infraprojects (GRIL), known for its construction engineering; and VA Tech Wabag, specialising in water treatment will also report their earnings for the July-September quarter today.
Other companies set to release their results on November 7 include prominent fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL); consumer electrical equipment manufacturer Bajaj Electricals; and Cummins India, which makes diesel and natural gas engines.
M&M, Lupin Q2FY25 results preview
Brokerages anticipate robust revenue growth for M&M. The original equipment manufacturer is expected to see strong demand with a focus on its utility vehicle (UV) production ramp-up and tractor sales outlook. On the stock market, M&M shares have surged 29 per cent over the past six months and 69 per cent year-to-date, reflecting strong investor confidence. Read more here.
For Lupin, analysts expect a strong year-on-year quarter driven by stable sales in key markets, supported by reduced price erosion and new product launches. Read more here.
Market overview for Nov 7
Indian markets showed mixed sentiments on Thursday, influenced by fluctuating global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 112 points to open at 80,490 (+0.14 per cent), while the Nifty 50 fell by 50 points to 24,434 (-0.2 per cent). Investor caution follows the US election outcome, where Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris has uplifted global markets. The US markets closed at record highs, with Indian indices logging gains for a second consecutive day.
The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit entered its second day, featuring discussions among industry leaders such as Anish Tawakley (ICICI Prudential), Mahendra Kumar Jajoo (Mirae Asset), Prashant Jain (3P Investment Managers), and Sunil Singhania (Abakkus Asset Manager).
