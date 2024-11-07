Q2 results today: M&M, Lupin, NHPC, and RVNL among 166 to post earnings

Q2 results today, November 7: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), power generation major NHPC, rail infra firm Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), and pharma giant Lupin will be among 166 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday.

Trent, which operates fashion brand Zudio; Abbott India, a pharmaceutical manufacturer; G R Infraprojects (GRIL), known for its construction engineering; and VA Tech Wabag, specialising in water treatment will also report their earnings for the July-September quarter today.

Other companies set to release their results on November 7 include prominent fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL); consumer electrical equipment manufacturer Bajaj Electricals; and Cummins India, which makes diesel and natural gas engines.