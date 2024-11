Q2 results today: M&M, Lupin, NHPC, and RVNL among 166 to post earnings

Q2 results today, November 7: Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), power generation major NHPC, rail infra firm Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), and pharma giant Lupin will be among 166 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday. Trent, which operates fashion brand Zudio; Abbott India, a pharmaceutical manufacturer; G R Infraprojects (GRIL), known for its construction engineering; and VA Tech Wabag, specialising in water treatment will also report their earnings for the July-September quarter today. Other companies set to release their results on November 7 include prominent fashion retailer Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL); consumer electrical equipment manufacturer Bajaj Electricals; and Cummins India, which makes diesel and natural gas engines.

M&M, Lupin Q2FY25 results preview

Brokerages anticipate robust revenue growth for M&M. The original equipment manufacturer is expected to see strong demand with a focus on its utility vehicle (UV) production ramp-up and tractor sales outlook. On the stock market, M&M shares have surged 29 per cent over the past six months and 69 per cent year-to-date, reflecting strong investor confidence. Read more here.

Read more here. For Lupin, analysts expect a strong year-on-year quarter driven by stable sales in key markets, supported by reduced price erosion and new product launches.

Market overview for Nov 7

Indian markets showed mixed sentiments on Thursday, influenced by fluctuating global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 112 points to open at 80,490 (+0.14 per cent), while the Nifty 50 fell by 50 points to 24,434 (-0.2 per cent). Investor caution follows the US election outcome, where Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris has uplifted global markets. The US markets closed at record highs, with Indian indices logging gains for a second consecutive day.

Stock Market LIVE Updates Follow the latest market updates here:

More From This Section

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit entered its second day, featuring discussions among industry leaders such as Anish Tawakley (ICICI Prudential), Mahendra Kumar Jajoo (Mirae Asset), Prashant Jain (3P Investment Managers), and Sunil Singhania (Abakkus Asset Manager).

List of 166 firms releasing Q2FY25 results on Nov 7:

1. 21st Century Management Services Limited

2. 7NR Retail Limited

3. Aavas Financiers Limited

4. Abbott India Limited

5. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

6. Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited

7. Allcargo Gati Limited

8. Adarsh Mercantile Limited

9. Aditya Spinners Limited

10. A Infrastructure Limited

11. AGI Greenpac Limited

12. A.K. Capital Services Limited

13. Akzo Nobel India Limited

14. Alan Scott Industries Limited

15. Amarjothi Spinning Mills Limited

16. Aplab Limited

17. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

18. Arcee Industries Limited

19. Arihant Capital Markets Limited

20. Astral Limited

21. Athena Constructions Limited

22. ATN International Limited

23. Bajaj Electricals Limited

24. Bajaj Global Limited

25. Bervin Investment and Leasing Limited

26. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited

27. Bengal & Assam Company Limited

28. Blue Jet Healthcare Limited

29. BNR Udyog Limited

30. BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited

31. Caplin Point Laboratories Limited

32. Acrysil Limited

33. Century Enka Limited

34. CHPL Industries Limited

35. Citadel Realty and Developers Limited

36. Clean Science and Technology Limited

37. Cochin Shipyard Limited

38. Consolidated Construction Consortium Limited

39. Cummins India Limited

40. DCM Shriram Industries Limited

41. Dhanlaxmi Roto Spinners Limited

42. DISA India Limited

43. Dynavision Limited

44. Emami Limited

45. Emami Paper Mills Limited

46. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

47. Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Limited

48. Enkei Wheels (India) Limited

49. Epic Energy Limited

50. Escorts Kubota Limited

51. Eureka Forbes Limited

52. Eurotex Industries and Exports Limited

53. Evans Electric Limited

54. Gensol Engineering Limited

55. The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited

56. GMM Pfaudler Limited

57. Goldiam International Limited

58. G R Infraprojects Limited

59. Gujarat State Petronet Limited

60. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

61. Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited

62. Gujarat State Financial Corporation

63. Happy Forgings Limited

64. Hawkins Cookers Limited

65. Hind Commerce Limited

66. HIL Limited

67. Him Teknoforge Limited

68. Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited

69. Hisar Metal Industries Limited

70. Indo Count Industries Limited

71. Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited

72. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited

73. India Nippon Electricals Limited

74. Indergiri Finance Limited

75. The Indian Hotels Company Limited

76. India Glycols Limited

77. Inditrade Capital Limited

78. Indigo Paints Limited

79. Innovators Facade Systems Limited

80. IRCON International Limited

81. ITD Cementation India Limited

82. Jagran Prakashan Limited

83. Jost's Engineering Company Limited

84. Jiya Eco-Products Limited

85. Jost's Engineering Company Limited

86. Kalpa Commercial Limited

87. KBS India Limited

88. Kennametal India Limited

89. Khoobsurat Limited

90. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited

91. Kuber Jewellery Limited

92. LGB Forge Limited

93. Linde India Limited

94. Lupin Limited

95. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

96. Magna Electro Castings Limited

97. Manappuram Finance Limited

98. Matrimony.com Limited

99. Mercantile Ventures Limited

100. MMTC Limited

101. Mold-Tek Technologies Limited

102. Mold-Tek Packaging Limited

103. Navneet Education Limited

104. NCC Limited

105. Nelcast Limited

106. NHPC Limited

107. Nile Limited

108. Nitin Spinners Limited

109. NRB Bearings Limited

110. Om Infra Limited

111. Organic Recycling Systems Limited

112. Overseas Synthetics Limited

113. Oswal Overseas Limited

114. Oswal Yarns Limited

115. Page Industries Limited

116. Perfectpac Limited

117. Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited

118. Restile Ceramics Limited

119. RHI Magnesita India Limited

120. Rich Universe Network Limited

121. Rolex Rings Limited

122. RPG Life Sciences Limited

123. Rane (Madras) Limited

124. Rubfila International Limited

125. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited

126. SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited

127. Safe and Secure Online Marketing Limited

128. Steel Authority of India Limited

129. Sanofi India Limited

130. Shree Karthik Papers Limited

131. Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited

132. Shree Nidhi Trading Company Limited

133. Shreyans Industries Limited

134. Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited

135. SIL Investments Limited

136. Smartlink Holdings Limited

137. Sri Chakra Cement Limited

138. Standard Packaging Limited

139. Standard Industries Limited

140. Stellant Securities (India) Limited

141. Southern Online Bio Technologies Limited

142. STL Global Limited

143. Style Baazar Retail Limited

144. Subros Limited

145. Super Spinning Mills Limited

146. Tarsons Products Limited

147. Tashi India Limited

148. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited

149. Tera Software Limited

150. Thacker and Company Limited

151. Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited

152. Transcorp International Limited

153. Trent Limited

154. Ultramarine & Pigments Limited

155. Uniparts India Limited

156. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited

157. Vipul Limited

158. Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited

159. V R Woodart Limited

160. Vardhman Special Steels Limited

161. VA Tech Wabag Limited

162. White Hall Commercial Company Limited

163. Windsor Machines Limited

164. Winsome Textile Industries Limited

165. Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited

166. Zee Learn Limited