Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; China gains
Share Market LIVE Updates: With the election results in the rear-view mirror, investors' focus would shift to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy rate decision announcement scheduled for later today
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, November 7, 2024: With former US President Donald Trump emerging the clear victor in what was being billed as a 'too close to call' election against incumbent Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, the US, India and other markets took strength from the victory of the Republican candidate.
The US markets closed at record highs, while markets in India also posted gains for the second day running.
However, with the election results in the rear-view mirror, investors' focus would shift to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy rate decision announcement scheduled for later today.
In that backdrop, at 6:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,449, more than a 100 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Apart from that, the Business Standard BFSI Insight summit enters its second day. The event will see panel discussions and fireside chats among a host of notable experts and market leaders.
Among them are Anish Tawakley, Co-CIO Equity, ICICI Prudential MF; Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, CIO - Fixed Income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers; Prashant Jain, CIO, 3P Investment Managers; and Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager.
Plus, here's a rundown of what the panilists discussed on the first day: BS BFSI Day 1 Wrap: Positives outweigh negatives in economy, says RBI guv
In the previous trading session, the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher by over 1 per cent each, settling in the green for the second consecutive session after the US presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump emerged victorious.
The BSE Sensex climbed 901.50 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 80,378.13. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,484.05, up 270.74 points or 1.12 per cent.
Broadar market indices settled in positive territory, too, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closing higher by over 2 per cent each.
All sectoral indices also ended in the green, led by the Nifty IT index, which gained 3.99 per cent. This was followed by OMCs, Consumer Durables, and Realty indices, which also rose by over 2 per cent each.
Most markets in the Asia Pacific region fell on Thursday after Trump's win.
The only index trading in positive territory was China's Shanghai Composite, which was up 0.13 per cent.
The CSI300 was down 0.12 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.15 per cent.
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was 0.3 per cent lower, with the small cap Kosdaq also down 1.73 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.41 per cent lower.
Meanwhile, Wall Street tore to record highs on Wednesday and major stock markets around the world surged, while bitcoin hit an all-time-high and the dollar was set for its biggest one-day jump in four years after Donald Trump was elected US president.
Trump's decisive victory pummelled long-dated Treasuries and revived the "Trump trade," as yields rose in anticipation that Trump will hike tariffs as he has promised, increasing the US deficit and inflation and causing the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by less than it otherwise would have.
Trump, 78, recaptured the White House in Tuesday's election with resolute support, despite news reports and polls that said it was a closely contested election.
The VIX, a measure of stocks' volatility also perceived as "Wall Street's fear gauge," dived 21 per cent as investors celebrated in part the clarity of the election outcome.
The S&P 500 Index jumped 2.5 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite leapt 3 per cent. All three indexes hit record highs on Wednesday. The MSCI index for world stocks rose 1.3 per cent.
The dollar index rallied 1.7 per cent and was set for its best day since March 2020.
Outside the United States, investors were decidedly less euphoric, weighed by concerns that higher tariffs under Trump would hurt global trade and economic growth.
The euro extended losses by a touch late in the day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sacked his finance minister, and said he will hold a parliamentary confidence vote in the government in January, triggering political chaos in Europe's largest economy.
European shares gave up earlier gains and fell 0.5 per cent. Mexico's peso sank to its weakest level in over two years.
US borrowing costs surged particularly for longer-dated bonds, suggesting concern from investors about the US deficit path.
The 10-year Treasury yield rallied 14 basis points to 4.4343 per cent, its largest gain in a single day in nearly seven months.
The 30-year Treasury yield shot up 16 bps to 4.6085 per cent, its biggest one-day increase since March 2020's pandemic-induced volatility.
While markets were still confident the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the close of its two-day meeting on Thursday, they slightly reduced bets on further easing in December.
In contrast, European government bonds rallied, and German two-year bond yields fell 11 basis points to 2.19 per cent, while money markets priced in lower European Central Bank rates.
Bitcoin emerged as one of the clear winners of the day.
The cryptocurrency climbed to a record high of $76,086 and was last up 9.6 per cent. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than the Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Chinese stock markets have surged to almost one-month highs as investors expect a meeting of top policymakers in Beijing this week to approve local government debt refinancing and spending.
The sharp rise in the dollar pressured oil prices, and other commodities, as it makes them more expensive when buying in other currencies.
US crude lost 0.2 per cent to $71.83 per barrel, while Brent fell 0.6 per cent to $75.11.
Gold prices dropped 3.1 per cent to $2,660.22 an ounce, off a recent record peak of $2,790.15. (With inputs from Reuters.)
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Day 1 Wrap: Positives outweigh negatives in economy, says RBI guv
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even after changing the stance to “neutral” during the October review of the monetary policy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday indicated a rate cut might not be forthcoming while sounding confident on economic growth.
He acknowledged that the incoming data on growth presented a mixed picture but said the positives outweighed the negatives. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi gives nod to Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, others to float IPOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Four companies, including pharmaceutical formulation firm Rubicon Research and TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, have received Sebi's go-ahead to raise at least Rs 3,000 crore collectively through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), an update with the markets regulator showed on Wednesday.
The other two firms that obtained the regulator's clearance are yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles and auto components maker Metalman Auto. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc OFS gets bids worth Rs 3,400 cr from institutional investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government's offer-for-sale for more than 4.75 crore Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) shares to institutional investors over-subscribed on Wednesday, with institutional buyers putting bids worth close to Rs 3,400 crore.
On the first day of the two-day OFS, bids came in for over 6.69 crore shares, which is 1.41 times the total of 4.75 crore shares on offer for institutional buyers.
The issue will open for retail investors on Thursday. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin hits record as traders bet Trump's victory will boost crypto
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday as investors bet that former President Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election will be a boon for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345 in early trading, before falling back to about $73,500. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dollar surges, set for biggest one-day rise since March 2023 against peers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The dollar was set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2023 against major peers on Wednesday and bitcoin jumped to an all-time high, with traders increasingly confident of a U.S. election victory for former president Donald Trump.
Republican Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors subscribe Sagility India IPO 52% times offer size on day 2
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offer of Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare space, received a 52 per cent subscription on day two of bidding on Wednesday.
The initial share sale received bids for 20,09,58,500 shares against 38,70,64,594 shares on offer, as per NSE data. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on day one; individual investors bid most
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of food delivery major Swiggy was subscribed 12 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. Most of the bids came from individual investors, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw only a few bids.
The high net worth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 6 per cent, retail investors subscribed 54 per cent, and employees subscribed 74 per cent. The retail quota for the IPO is set at only 10 per cent, compared to the typical 35 per cent. Meanwhile, 75 per cent of the shares are reserved for QIBs, which must secure full subscription for the IPO to succeed. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-Street investors kitty swells by Rs 10.47 trn in two days of market rally
Stock investors have become richer by Rs 10.47 lakh crore in two straight days of gains in markets as benchmark Sensex jumped 2 per cent.
At close on Wednesday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged by Rs 10,47,565.48 crore to Rs 4,52,58,633.53 crore ( $ 5.37 trillion) in two days of gains. Read more
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: What a Trump presidency could mean for global markets and investments
As Donald Trump was projected to win the White House, according to Edison Research, the US dollar and stock market are seen as winners, but a Republican presidency could weigh on bonds, emerging markets, clean energy and sustainable investing.
Here's how:
CURRENCIES
A Trump presidency is seen strengthening the US dollar, with investors expecting his policies to lead to higher inflation and growth than would have been the case under Democrat Kamala Harris. That will mean the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates high to prevent the economy from overheating, which in turn would be bullish for the dollar. Read more
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Powergrid, RVNL, Voltas, FDC, among stocks to watch today
MSCI Stocks:The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE) will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index, effective from November 7, as part of the index provider’s latest rejig. Along with BSE, four other stocks—Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers—will also join the MSCI Global Standard Index.
JK Lakshmi Cement:Reported a Q2FY25 net loss of Rs 13.9 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 92.7 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 1,230 crore from Rs 1,570 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda falling to Rs 97.6 crore from Rs 230 crore Y-o-Y.
Power Grid Corporation: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 3,700 crore, compared to Rs 3,800 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 10,260 crore, down from Rs 10,400 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 85.64 per cent, compared to 88.37 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share. Read more
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 7
Coromandel International Limited| LTP: Rs 1,726.10 | Buy | Target: Rs 1,860 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,660
The stock has experienced a V-shaped recovery after testing support at its 100 EMA. On the weekly chart, it has broken out of a bullish flag pattern, indicating a likely continuation of the upward move. The combination of strong price action and increased volume supports this positive trend, making it a favourable opportunity to consider a long position. Read more
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today -- Wall Street hits record as Trump wins, US Fed decision eyed
Share market today:After Republican Donald Trump triumphs in the race for the White House, all attention is now shifted to the Federal Reserve policy decision scheduled later in the day. Fed is widely expected to ease the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps). Read more
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to have negative start, signals GIFT Nifty
The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are staring at a gloomy start, signalled GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 115 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,472 level.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets mixed
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday following former President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, where he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.25 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose 0.95 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.19 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 1.45 per cent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index r0se 0.9 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 gained 0.5 per cent.
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets hit record high overnight
Overnight in the US, all three major benchmarks hit record highs following Trump’s victory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,508.05 points, or 3.57 per cent, to a record close of 43,729.93. The S&P 500 also hit an all-time high, popping 2.53 per cent to 5,929.04. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.95 per cent to a record 18,983.47.
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:00 AM IST