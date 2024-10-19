Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit falls 24% to Rs 223 cr on rising expenses

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit falls 24% to Rs 223 cr on rising expenses

The net interest income (NII) of the bank rose by 9 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 1,615 crore from Rs 1,475 crore

RBL Bank
The net NPA ratio stood at 0.79 per cent as on September 30, 2024. | Photo: Shutterstock
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Private lender RBL Bank’s net profit fell by 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 223 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25), owing to higher growth in expenses.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank rose by 9 per cent in the reporting quarter to Rs 1,615 crore from Rs 1,475 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Net interest margin (NIM) slipped to 5.04 per cent for Q2 FY25 from 5.54 per cent a year ago and from 5.67 per cent in June 2024.

The cost of funds (CoF) rose to 5.59 per cent, as against 4.92 per cent in the year-ago period.

The advances of the bank rose 15.14 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 87,882 crore from Rs 76,324 crore in the year-ago period. Deposits increased by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.08 trillion.

Sequentially, provisions rose to Rs 618 crore due to higher slippages in credit cards and microfinance.

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 5% to Rs 16,820 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 13% to Rs 5,044 crore

Tech Mahindra Q2FY25 results: PAT up 153% to Rs 1,250 cr, revenue up 3.5%

Oberoi Realty Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 29% to Rs 589 crore

Tata Consumer Products Q2 results: Net profit rises 7.7% to Rs 364.4 crore


The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was 2.88 per cent as on September 30, 2024, compared to 2.69 per cent as on June 30, 2024.

The net NPA ratio stood at 0.79 per cent as on September 30, 2024, compared to 0.74 per cent as on June 30, 2024.

In its post-earnings call, R Subramaniakumar, chief executive and managing director, RBL Bank, said, "The stress in the microfinance book is due to industry-wide issues, but the same on the credit card front, where the regulator has been flagging risks for the industry, is on account of internal aspects."

During the call, a senior banking official said the lender expects the challenges in credit cards, which are arising out of a transition to taking loan collections in-house from being outsourced to a partner earlier, to settle by the end of the third quarter. However, the same issues in microlending may persist longer.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBL Bank Q2 results: PAT down 24% at Rs 223 cr on MFI exposures stress

Nifty, Bank Nifty PCR turns bearish; Longs added in MidCap; Shorts in RIL

Hydra Trading sells 1.24% stake in RBL Bank for Rs 152 crore in open market

RBL Bank aims to grow in credit cards, launches offering with Indian Oil

Premium

Expecting NIMs to climb in a few quarters, says RBL Bank MD & CEO

Topics :RBL BankQ2 resultsBanking

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story