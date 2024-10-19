Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Consolidated PAT up 13% to Rs 5,044 crore

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,044.05 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), registering a growth of 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At the consolidated level, return on assets (ROA) for Q2FY25 (annualised) was 2.53 per cent as compared to 2.68 per cent during the same period of the previous financial year, the bank said. Return on Equity (ROE) for Q2FY25 (annualised) was 13.88 per cent as compared to 14.99 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a standalone basis, Q2 net profit was Rs 3,343.72 crore, up 5 per cent, Y-o-Y. Net Interest Income (NII) was up 11 per cent to Rs 7,020 crore while net interest margin for the period under review was 4.91 per cent.

Other income or non-interest income went up to Rs 2,684.19 crore from Rs 2,314.53 crore. Fees and services for Q2FY25 increased to Rs 2,312 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

“Customer Assets, which comprises Advances and Credit Substitutes, increased by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 450,064 crore as at September 30, 2024,” the bank said.

Advances increased 17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.19 trillion as on September 30, 2024 from Rs 3.57 trillion as on September 30, 2023.

Unsecured retail advances (including retail microcredit) as a per cent of net advances stood at 11.3 per cent as on September 30, 2024.

Average total deposits reported a growth of 16 per cent on year to Rs 4.46 trillion. Average current account deposit growth was 6 per cent and savings account deposit growth was 2 per cent Y-o-Y. Term deposits grew by 26 per cent to Rs 2.59 trillion.

The share of current and savings account (Casa) in total deposits increased marginally to 43.6 per cent from 43.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

As on September 30, 2024, Gross NPA to gross advances was 1.49 per cent as compared to 1.72 per cent a year ago and Net NPA was 0.43 per cent as compared to 0.37 per cent.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)