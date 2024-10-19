HDFC Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 5% to Rs 16,820 cr

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest lender, on Saturday reported a 5.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit at Rs 16,820 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), aided by net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.

However, sequentially net profit of the lender was up 4 per cent from Rs 16,175 crore in Q1FY25.

The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 15,976 crore in the corresponding period a year ago (Q2FY24).

The bank reported a NII of Rs 30,110 crore in Q2FY25, up 10 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago, aided by growth in advances. Sequentially, NII was up marginally from Rs 29,837 crore in Q1FY25. Net interest margin of the lender was flat to 3.46 per cent in Q2FY25, compared to 3.47 per cent.