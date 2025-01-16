Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.4% to Rs 18,540 cr

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.43 trillion from Rs 2.27 trillion in the October-December 2023 quarter.

Reliance Industries Limited (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:53 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit to Rs 18,540 crore, driven by strong performance across its energy, retail, and digital services segments.
 
The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.43 trillion from Rs 2.27 trillion in the October–December 2023 quarter.
 
Analysts, on average, had expected Rs 18,038 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.
 
The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, in the October–December period—the third quarter of the April 2024 to March 2025 financial year (FY25)—compared to Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.  ALSO READ: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6%
 
Profit also increased sequentially from Rs 16,563 crore in the July–September quarter.
 
The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.43 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.27 lakh crore in the October–December 2023 quarter.  (With agency inputs)
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

