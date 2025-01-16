Reliance Industries Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.4% to Rs 18,540 cr

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2.43 trillion from Rs 2.27 trillion in the October–December 2023 quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected Rs 18,038 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6% The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18,540 crore, or Rs 13.70 per share, in the October–December period—the third quarter of the April 2024 to March 2025 financial year (FY25)—compared to Rs 17,265 crore, or Rs 12.76 per share, in the same period a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing.

Profit also increased sequentially from Rs 16,563 crore in the July–September quarter.

