Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, reported a subdued 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit at Rs 6,034 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), due to a rise in loan loss provisions on account of an uptick in fresh slippages, and a muted increase in net interest income (NII) and other income. Sequentially, the banks' net profit dropped 9 per cent. NII of the lender grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25 to Rs 13,606 crore, on account of muted growth in advances. Net interest margin, a measure of profitability of banks, for Axis Bank stood at 3.93 per cent, a drop of 6 basis points from the previous quarter, and 8 bps from the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank reported fresh slippages of Rs 5,432 crore, up 46 per cent Y-o-Y and 22.25 per cent sequentially.

Loan loss provisions of the lender went up to Rs 2,185 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 1,441 crore in Q2, and Rs 691 crore in Q3FY24. Total provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 2,156 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 2,204 crore in Q2, and Rs 1,028 crore in Q3FY24.

Meanwhile, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.46 per cent at the end of the third quarter, and net NPAs stood at 0.35 per cent. At the end of second quarter, gross NPAs were at 1.44 per cent and net NPAs were at 0.34 per cent.

The bank’s advances grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 1 per cent sequentially to Rs 10.14 trillion, driven by 11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in retail loans, which accounted for 60 per cent of the banks’ advances portfolio. Under retail loans category, home loans grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y, personal loans grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y, credit card advances grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y, small business banking (SBB) grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y; and rural loan portfolio grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y. Additionally, its SME grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y while corporate loan book grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y, with domestic corporate book growing by 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

On the other hand, the bank’s total deposits grew by 9 per cent Y-o-Y, growing in tandem with the loan portfolio. Of this, current account deposits grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y, and saving account deposits remained flat Y-o-Y; but term deposits grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y. The share of CASA deposits in total deposits stood at 39 per cent.

“We closed 2024 on a high, firming up our businesses, our capabilities, our presence across the length and breadth of the country with hundreds of new bank branches. Digital and rural have been our big drivers, along with sustainability and inclusivity”, said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank.