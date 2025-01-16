Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Havells India Q3 results: PAT drops 2% to Rs 283 cr on higher expenses

Havells India Q3 results: PAT drops 2% to Rs 283 cr on higher expenses

Revenue from operations rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore, while total expenses climbed 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,564 crore

Havells india electronic fans
The company's profit fell to Rs 283 crore ($32.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 288 crore a year earlier. | Photo: LinkedIn/ @Havells-India-Ltd
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Havells India, the country's biggest home appliances maker by market value, reported a nearly 2 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday as higher labour and advertising expenses ate into margins. 
The company's profit fell to Rs 283 crore ($32.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from Rs 288 crore a year earlier. 
Havells, which is the first among its peers to report third-quarter results, said revenue from operations rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 4,883 crore, while total expenses climbed 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,564 crore.  ALSO READ: Infosys Q3 results: Net profit rises 11.4% to Rs 6,806 cr, revenue up 7.6% 
Key context 
Havells has been spending more on marketing and hiring across its various businesses as part of its plan to boost R&D and improve retail distribution chains. 
It is also still pumping money into home appliances brand Lloyd, which it acquired in 2017, to expand its product range to larger household goods such as refrigerators and televisions and improve its brand recognition, analysts have said.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley's Q4 profit jumps on rise in dealmaking, stock sale

BofA Q4 profit jumps on trading boost, sees higher 2025 interest income

LTIMindtree Q3 results: Net profit falls 7% to Rs 1,085 cr, revenue up 7.1%

Axis Bank's Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 6,034 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable reports Q3 net profit at Rs 17.14 crore

Topics :Havells IndiaQ3 resultsHAVELLSElectrical equipment

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story