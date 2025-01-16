Morgan Stanley's Q4 profit jumps on rise in dealmaking, stock sale

Morgan Stanley's profit increased in the fourth quarter, fueled by a wave of dealmaking and stock sale by the investment bank.

Wall Street banks benefited from a surge in mergers and acquisitions in the fourth quarter that boosted investment banking fees.

Dealmaking was also propelled by a strong US economy, interest-rate cuts and expectations of lighter regulation under incoming US President Donald Trump.

"We are executing against four pillars- strategy, culture, financial strength and growth, that support our integrated firm, creating long-term value for our shareholders," CEO Ted Pick said, citing growth in investment banking and wealth management.

Morgan Stanley's investment banking revenue rose 25 per cent to $1.64 billion, echoing results at rivals Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which also reported stronger profit on Wednesday.

Its earnings grew to $3.7 billion, or $2.22 per share, it said on Thursday, compared with $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares of the bank rose 1.1 per cent before the bell.

Globally, investment banking revenue jumped 26 per cent to $86.80 billion in 2024, according to data from Dealogic. Wall Street CEOs and dealmakers expect more large deals to be approved under the Trump administration than his predecessor Joe Biden.