Retail chain Shoppers Stop posts net loss of Rs 22.72 cr in first quarter

Retail chain Shoppers Stop Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22.72 cr in the June 2024 quarter, hit by subdued consumption due to prolonged heat waves, elections and inflation.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 cr in the corresponding period last fiscal, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,069.31 cr as against Rs 993.61 cr in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,104.51 cr in the first quarter compared to Rs 980.92 cr in the same period last fiscal, the company said.