Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex to see muted open; Asian stocks trade mixed; Rupee opens flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 29, 2025: The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.08 per cent, as of 8:10 AM
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29, 2025: Indian equity indices are poised for a flat opening on Monday, with subdued domestic and global cues keeping investors cautious as they look to the new year for fresh investment triggers.
The early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, GIFT Nifty, was up 0.08 per cent, as of 8:10 AM. In major domestic cues, the government will release the industrial production data for November.
Stock markets in Asia were trading mixed, while the global stock gauge traded near record highs. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was up 0.38 per cent, led by gains in South Korea's Kospi and the Hang Seng index.
Wall Street ended last week near record highs but pared gains by the close, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipping 0.03 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.
In commodities, silver climbed to a new peak, topping the $80 an ounce mark, before falling over 2 per cent.
Nifty levels to watch
The Nifty 50 continues to trade in a narrow consolidation range, with 26,000 remaining a crucial psychological and technical support, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.
A decisive break below this level could lead to a mild corrective move towards the 25,900–25,800 zone, which aligns with recent swing lows and the 50-day moving average, Ponmudi said. On the upside, 26,160 is the immediate resistance, while the 26,250–26,300 zone remains a strong supply area.
IPO today
There are no active offerings in the mainboards IPO segment, while the IPO of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd. will enter its second day today in the SME segment.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Monday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opens 4 paise weaker on Monday, Dec 29. The domestic currency started trade at 89.98 per US dollar
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Traders will keep an eye on share prices of Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Lenskart Solutions, Sigachi Industries, Timex Group, Ola Electric, Ceigall India, Llyods on Monday. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 2026 investment strategy: PSU banks, IT 'cheap'; defence stocks 'expensive'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market investors are set to wrap up a roller-coaster calendar year 2025 with high double digit gains as India-US trade deal uncertainty and record foreign outflows outweigh tepid earnings recovery and domestic reforms.
The Nifty50 and Sensex have returned 10 per cent and 8.8 per cent, respectively, so far in CY-2025. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 has gained about 5.4 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 has declined 5.7 per cent. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee faces NDF pressure as bonds watch demand-supply before quarter-end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee may face headwinds this week from maturing non-deliverable forward (NDF) positions, while bond traders would watch demand-supply dynamics and foreign investor activity. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coforge, Tech M, Lenskart, PNB, Ola, Timex and others will remain in focus today. Here's why
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,41,210, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,13,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,41,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,50,900. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin's 2025 ride: Record highs, sharp corrections, ceaseless volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The world's most widely traded cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had a rollercoaster year in 2025, marked by sharp swings between record highs and steep corrections that have tested investor confidence, analysts said. While volatility is expected to persist, it may be less extreme than in previous cycles, with institutional adoption and infrastructure development paving the way for a more stable market. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rights issues hit 28-year high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The number of rights issues more than doubled and hit a 28-year high in 2025, even as qualified institutional placements (QIPs) shrank amid a broader market correction and the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) revised framework for rights issues. READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Record flows in 2025 underpin durability of SIP habit'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Steady SIP flows and rising retail participation anchor mutual fund growth in 2025, even as market sentiment tempers lumpsum investments and global risks cloud the outlook, Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer at HDFC AMC, said. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the calendar year 2025 (CY25) nears a close, the smallcap index is set to report its worst performance in the past seven calendar years, data shows.
Thus far in CY25, the BSE Smallcap index has slipped 7 per cent, recording its sharpest decline since CY18 when it had tanked 23.5 per cent. In CY19, the smallcap index had declined 6.8 per cent. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global market updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across the Asia-Pacific, markets were trading mixed as investors kicked off the final trading week of the year. Last seen, mainland China’s CSI 300 index was down 0.04 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.5 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.74 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.54 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, major indices ended a light-volume post-Christmas session almost flat, even as the S&P 500 touched a fresh record intraday high. At the close, the S&P 500 dipped 0.03 per cent, the Dow Jones slipped 0.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq eased 0.09 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty stock market trading global stock market Dalal Street Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME BSE NSE
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:45 AM IST