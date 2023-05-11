South Indian Bank reports 23% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 334 crore

Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit during the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) of the financial year ended on March 31 this year to Rs 334 crore, as compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period in 2021-22.
During the period under review, the bank’s operating profit was seen up by 95 per cent from Rs 288 crore in fourth quarter of FY22 to Rs 562 crore during the same period in FY23. The quarter saw its net interest income also going up by 4 per cent from Rs 825 crore last year to Rs 857 crore this year.
Meanwhile, during the entire financial year, it registered a multi-fold jump in net profit from Rs 45 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 775 crore in 2022-23. The bank’s operating profit of the year increased by 21 per cent from Rs. 1,249 crore in FY 22 to Rs. 1,507 crore in FY23. Recovery and upgradation in NPA accounts increased from Rs 1464 crore in FY22 to Rs 1814 crore in FY23.
During the period, the bank’s gross non performing asset came down by 76 bps from 5.90 per cent to 5.14 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, NNPA dropped by 111 bps from 2.97 per cent to 1.86 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The Board of directors recommended 30 per cent dividend subject to approval of the shareholders.
Murali Ramakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer of the Bank, said that during the period, the Bank could register growth in all the desired segments with focus on building quality assets across all verticals like corporate, SME, auto loan, credit card, personal loan and gold loan. He also stated that, in line with the strategic intent of the Bank of, “Profitability through quality credit growth”, the Bank could churn around 58 per cent of its advances portfolio since October 2020 amounting to Rs. 41,566 crore with a GNPA of only 0.09 per cent.
During the year, the bank’s gross advances increased by 17 per cent from Rs 61,816 crore last year to Rs 72,092 crore in 2022-23. CASA grew by 2 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. On the other hand, retail deposits grew by 5 per cent and NRI Deposits grew by 3 per cent during the year.