South Indian Bank reports 23% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 334 crore



During the period under review, the bank’s operating profit was seen up by 95 per cent from Rs 288 crore in fourth quarter of FY22 to Rs 562 crore during the same period in FY23. The quarter saw its net interest income also going up by 4 per cent from Rs 825 crore last year to Rs 857 crore this year. Thrissur-based South Indian Bank (SIB) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit during the fourth quarter (Q4FY23) of the financial year ended on March 31 this year to Rs 334 crore, as compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period in 2021-22.



During the period, the bank’s gross non performing asset came down by 76 bps from 5.90 per cent to 5.14 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, NNPA dropped by 111 bps from 2.97 per cent to 1.86 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The Board of directors recommended 30 per cent dividend subject to approval of the shareholders. Meanwhile, during the entire financial year, it registered a multi-fold jump in net profit from Rs 45 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 775 crore in 2022-23. The bank’s operating profit of the year increased by 21 per cent from Rs. 1,249 crore in FY 22 to Rs. 1,507 crore in FY23. Recovery and upgradation in NPA accounts increased from Rs 1464 crore in FY22 to Rs 1814 crore in FY23.