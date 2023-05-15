Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

The launch of The Arbour project in Q4FY23 alone drove sales of Rs 8,000 crore in the quarter. The development pipeline has risen by Rs 20,600 crore to Rs 67,600 crore with the monetisation of additional 6 million square feet as well as higher unit pricing (Rs 16,419 per sq. ft, which is up 22 per cent) for previous proposed developments.

Encouraging results for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) have led to a big surge in the share price of DLF. The realty major closed FY23 with Rs 15,000 crore (up 107 per cent year-on-year or YoY) of pre-sales, leading to cash generation of Rs 2,500 crore (up 14 per cent YoY) and reduced net debt by Rs 1,960 crore YoY.