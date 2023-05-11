Larsen & Toubro's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment

Revenue at Rs 58,300 crore was up 10 per cent YoY but somewhat below expectations. The projects & manufacturing (P&M) segment (ex-services) revenue stood at Rs 43,400 crore (up 8.3 per cent YoY) and services segment revenue was at Rs 15,000 crore (up 17 per cent YoY). The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 6,830 crore (up 5 per cent YoY) was impacted by weaker margins. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 4,000 crore (up 10 per cent YoY).

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) disappointed the Street with its results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) due to weaker core engineering & construction (E&C) segment performance by the engineering giant. Although core E&C order inflows for FY23 rose 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with orders from railways, metals and water sectors, margins in the infrastructure segment crashed to all-time low.