Sun Pharma Q3FY25 results: Net profit soars 15%, revenue up 10.5%

India’s largest drug-maker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,903.3 crore for Q3FY25, while revenue from operations grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,675.4 crore. The increase in net profit can be attributed to strong performance in domestic and emerging markets.

Sequentially, revenue from operations grew by 2.9 per cent, whereas profit after tax (PAT) fell by 4.5 per cent. Both profit and revenue were in line with Bloomberg estimates.

Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director, Sun Pharma, said, "Our performance in the quarter showed all-round improvement. Product sales in global specialty crossed one-fifth of overall sales. Our market share gain in India has been driven by industry-leading volume growth. Emerging markets demonstrated strong performance despite currency challenges across geographies. All our businesses remain well-positioned for the future."

Market performance and segment-wise growth

Domestic formulation sales increased by 13.8 per cent to Rs 4,300.4 crore Y-o-Y, representing 32 per cent of the company's total revenue. The company stated that growth was driven by volume and new product launches rather than price hikes. It introduced 12 new products in India during the quarter. For the first nine months of FY25, domestic formulation sales stood at Rs 12,710 crore, marking a 13.7 per cent increase Y-o-Y.

US formulation sales, constituting 30 per cent of total revenue, experienced a slight decline of 0.7 per cent, reaching $474 million. The decline in generic Revlimid sales impacted overall growth. Despite this, year-to-date US sales have grown by 5.7 per cent, with specialty drugs like Ilumya (used for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis) and Domizol (used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease) showing strong momentum. Sun Pharma also launched four new generic products in the US during the quarter.

Sales in emerging markets rose by 10.1 per cent to $277 million, accounting for 17 per cent of total revenue. In constant currency terms, the segment registered a 14 per cent growth Y-o-Y. For the first nine months of FY25, sales totalled $854 million, reflecting a 7.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

The Rest of the World (RoW) markets, excluding India, the US, and emerging markets, delivered strong growth of 21 per cent to $259 million, making up 16 per cent of total revenue. However, challenges in Japan, where generics face annual price cuts of 5–7 per cent, have impacted growth, with stabilisation expected over the next few quarters.

Research & Development (R&D) and regulatory compliance

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) sales grew by 21.8 per cent to Rs 567.8 crore. The company’s branded consumer health business, particularly its $200 million over-the-counter (OTC) business in emerging markets, continues to be a key growth driver, though not reported separately.

Sun Pharma’s consolidated R&D investment for the quarter stood at Rs 845 crore, accounting for 6.3 per cent of total sales, compared to Rs 824.5 crore in Q3FY24. Specialty R&D accounted for 41 per cent of total R&D spending.

Due to delays in clinical trials, FY25 R&D spending has been revised downward to below 7 per cent of sales. For the first nine months, R&D expenditure stood at Rs 2,431.9 crore, or 6.2 per cent of total sales. Some R&D expenses have been deferred to the next fiscal year.

C.S. Muralidharan, chief financial officer, Sun Pharma, stated, "We continue to focus on building a robust R&D pipeline for both our generics and specialty businesses. Due to delays in clinical spending, our R&D expenditure is currently trending below our initial guidance. As a result, we now expect our FY25 R&D spend to be less than 7 per cent of total sales."

The company is focusing on both specialty and generic drug development across various markets, with a specialty pipeline that includes seven novel entities currently in clinical trials. Specialty sales for the quarter stood at $370 million, up 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with equal contributions from the US and non-US markets.

Sun Pharma has a total of 541 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), with 109 ANDA filings currently awaiting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, including 28 tentative approvals. Additionally, the company has 51 approved new drug applications (NDAs), while 13 NDAs are still pending approval.

During the quarter, Sun Pharma filed six new ANDAs and received two ANDA approvals.

Regulatory compliance remains a focus for the company, with efforts underway to bring US facilities back into FDA compliance. Inspections are expected but will depend on FDA timelines.

In the specialty business, partner-related inventory purchases have resulted in some lumpiness in sales, affecting revenue cycles, with royalties paid based on partner purchases and sales. Current quarter sales saw an inventory build-up, suggesting a lower specialty revenue contribution in the next quarter.

Legal matters and stock performance

On the legal front, Sun Pharma recorded an exceptional item of Rs 316.2 crore due to a legal settlement in the US. The company is also awaiting the outcome of the Leqselvi litigation, with oral arguments expected in April.

The company’s stock fell by 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,743.10 per share on the BSE. The results were announced during market hours on Friday.