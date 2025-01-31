Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Vedanta Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Pfizer Ltd are among 135 companies set to release their third-quarter (Q3) earnings reports for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on January 31, 2025.

Major banks including Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Bandhan Bank will also announce their Q3 results on the same day.

In addition, leading consumer goods company Nestle India, financial services provider LIC Housing Finance, and energy giant ONGC are among the firms releasing their quarterly earnings reports.

Infrastructure players such as IRB Infra and Inox Wind, along with investment firm Nuvama, will also report their financial performance for Q3 FY25.

Nestle India Q3 preview

Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect Nestle India, the maker of KitKat and Maggi, to report a 4.9 per cent decline in adjusted net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The estimated profit stands at Rs 725.06 crore, compared to Rs 762.9 crore in the same quarter last year. However, on a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise by 4.2 per cent. Analysts and investors will be closely watching the company's management commentary on demand trends and its growth outlook.

Also Read

Vedanta Q3 preview

ALSO READ: Vedanta Q3 Preview: Here's what to expect from mining major in December qtr Mining giant Vedanta's Q3 FY25 earnings are expected to show strong performance across several key segments, driven by higher commodity prices. Analysts predict a 6-7 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in Ebitda, mainly supported by rising base metal prices, particularly aluminum and zinc. The zinc division is expected to see a boost in earnings, while aluminum is likely to maintain its positive trend, aided by higher London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. However, the oil and gas division may experience a decline due to lower production volumes.

Sun Pharma Q3 preview

India’s largest pharmaceutical company, Sun Pharmaceuticals, is expected to report a double-digit increase in profits on a year-on-year basis, but a mid-digit decline sequentially. Analysts suggest that higher costs, including increased research and development (R&D) expenses, may limit margin expansion for the company.

Market review

On Thursday, benchmark equity indices extended their upward movement for the third consecutive session, closing in positive territory. The BSE Sensex gained 226.85 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 76,759.81, trading between a high of 76,898.63 and a low of 76,401.13.

The NSE Nifty50 added 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to close at 23,249.50, moving within a range of 23,311.15 to 23,139.20.

Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy’s growth outlook, while also looking ahead to the Economic Survey 2025 which will presented today and the Union Budget 2025, which will be presented on Friday. The budget is expected to include measures aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.

Budget 2025 Follow the latest updates on Union Budget 2025:

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 31