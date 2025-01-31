Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Vedanta Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore

Vedanta Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 76.2% to Rs 3,547 crore

Expects completion of demerger by June-July this year

Vedanta
Image: Bloomberg
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd reported a 76.2 per cent rise in net profit attributable to the owners of the company in the October-December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) on the back of improved performance in its zinc and aluminium businesses.
 
During the quarter, the metals and oil & gas company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,547 crore, compared to Rs 2,013 crore a year ago. This was accompanied by a 10 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 39,115 crore from a year earlier.
 
Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta Ltd, told Business Standard that the profit growth was, “solely on the back of maintaining volumes produced last year while reducing costs by about nine per cent year-on-year, despite a sharp rise in commodity input prices. The structural and strategic steps taken last year have started yielding results.”
 
He added that the zinc and aluminium businesses each contributed 40 per cent to the overall Ebitda. Misra said the push for cost reduction will continue, and the company expects this outperformance to sustain in the coming quarters, driven by ongoing growth initiatives and business integration projects.
 
Vedanta’s consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 11,284 crore, up 30 per cent from a year ago. However, profits in its iron ore business took a hit, which Misra attributed to “market indexes collapsing, impacting performance.”
 
Demerger and financial outlook

Also Read

Vedanta Q3 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 3,547 crore on higher income

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Vedanta Q3 Preview: Here's what to expect from mining major in December qtr

Vedanta Resources appoints Deshnee Naidoo as first CEO to lead growth phase

Premium

From Adani to Vedanta, global giants drop anchor in Thoothukudi Port race

On the planned demerger—where Vedanta aims to split its businesses into four new entities—Ajay Goel, chief financial officer, said, “We expect the demerger to conclude around June-July this year.”
 
Goel noted that capital expenditure (capex) for the current financial year would end at $1.5 billion, tapering to $1.3-$1.4 billion next year, with an overall capex of $5 billion over the next three years.
 
On deleveraging, Goel added, “Vedanta Resources has deleveraged by $1 billion in the current fiscal alone. We will continue reducing debt at both Vedanta Resources and Vedanta India.”
 
Vedanta Resources is the parent company of Vedanta Ltd.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 102% to Rs 4,508 cr, NII up 7.2%

IndusInd Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit down 39% at Rs 1,402 crore

Inox Wind Q3 result: Profit jumps to Rs 239 cr backed by revenues

UPL Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 828 cr on higher agrochemical deman

IndusInd Bank Q3 results: PAT drops 39% to Rs 1,401 cr as provisions jump

Topics :Vedanta Q3 resultsenergy sector

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story