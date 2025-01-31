Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 15% at Rs 2,905 cr on strong sales

Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit up 15% at Rs 2,905 cr on strong sales

Sales in India, Sun Pharma's largest revenue-generating region, rose 14 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore, or about 31 per cent of total sales

Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma
Reuters HYDERABAD/BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharmaceutical, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, aided by strong sales in the domestic market.

The Mumbai-based firm's consolidated net profit rose 15 per cent to Rs 2,903 crore ($335.3 million) in the third quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 2,881 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Sales in India, Sun Pharma's largest revenue-generating region, rose 14 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore, or about 31 per cent of total sales. That was bigger than the 11 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Its high-margin global specialty pharmaceutical segment, which includes medicines for conditions such as alopecia and psoriasis, reported a 17.5 per cent jump in sales to $370 million, or 21 per cent of total sales.

Overall, the company's revenue rose 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,675 crore, surpassing analysts' estimates of Rs 13,422 crore.

That was despite US sales increasing just 0.7 per cent.

Also Read

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

Sun Pharma Q3 Preview: Profits may jump 13%, revenues to rise 10% YoY

Sun Pharma's unit Taro to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics

Sun Pharma sells entire stake in Japanese arm to Zaza Industrial Holdings

Stocks to Watch, January 1, 2025: Auto stocks, ITC, Sun Pharma, Piramal Ent

Most of India's generic drugmakers derive a significant share of revenue from the United States, where lower drug prices due to stiff competition have been weighing on profit margins.

Among its rivals, Dr Reddy's missed profit estimates for the quarter, while Cipla beat expectations. However, both the generic drugmakers saw muted growth in their key North American market. ($1 = 86.5860 Indian rupees)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates' Q3 result: Sales fall 43% amid absence of new launches

PNB Q3 result: Profit more than doubles to Rs 4,508 cr, income Rs 34,752 cr

Parag Milk Foods Q3 result: Net profit rises 5.59% to 36.07 crore

Nestle India Q3 results: Profit rises over 6% to Rs 696 cr, revenue up 4%

Prestige Estates Q3 results: Profit down 85% to Rs 17.7 cr on lower income

Topics :Sun PharmaQ3 results

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story