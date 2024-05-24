Home / Companies / Results / Sun TV Networks Q4 results: Net profit increases 9% to Rs 414.9 crore

Sun TV Networks Q4 results: Net profit increases 9% to Rs 414.9 crore

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 380.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters

sun tv digital
Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across six languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 9.08 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 414.94 crore for the March quarter.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 380.40 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Sun TV Network, one of the largest broadcasters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Its revenue from operations was up 14.4 per cent to Rs 961.28 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 840.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Sun TV Networks' total expenses were at Rs 548.34 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year, while the total income was 18.63 per cent higher at Rs 1,098.72 crore.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 Sun TV Networks consolidated PAT was up 12.82 per cent to Rs 1,925.80 crore. It was at Rs 1,706.92 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations in FY24 was up 13.52 per cent to Rs 4,282.10 crore.

Sun TV Network operates satellite television channels across six languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, and Marathi, and airs FM radio stations across India.

It also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League, and the digital OTT platform Sun NXT.

"The results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 includes income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 136.37 crore and Rs 659.03 crore, respectively (quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 -- Rs 36.96 crore and Rs 287.27 crores, respectively)," it said.

Shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 665.50 on the BSE, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

India vs South Africa full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Construction activity led to 23 wkts on Day 1? Bizzare theory by SA coach

ICC T20 World Cup: CWI assures safety after tournament gets terror threat

India vs South Africa 1st T20 called off without a ball being bowled

Karnataka Bank Q4 results: Net profit declines 23% to Rs 274 crore

Hindalco Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 31.6% to Rs 3,174 crore

EaseMyTrip Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 15 cr, total expenses at Rs 117 cr

Bosch Q4 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 564 crore, revenue up 4.2%

Ashok Leyland Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 934 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sun TV NetworkQ4 Results

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story