EaseMyTrip Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 15 cr, total expenses at Rs 117 cr

For the full financial year ended March, the company reported a PAT of Rs 103.46 crore down from Rs 134.10 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing

The company's scrip settled at Rs 44.16, down 2.54 per cent from the previous day's close on the BSE. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip on Friday reported a loss of Rs 15.07 crore for the March quarter on a consolidated basis, as against a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 31.05 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year ended March, the company reported a PAT of Rs 103.46 crore down from Rs 134.10 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income for the fourth quarter of FY24 rose to Rs 172.55 crore, as against Rs 120.79 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 117.48 crore in the March quarter, from Rs 76.36 crore a year ago.

The company's scrip settled at Rs 44.16, down 2.54 per cent from the previous day's close on the BSE.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

