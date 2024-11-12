Sunteck Realty Q2FY25 results: Pre-sales grow 32% to Rs 524 crore

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty’s pre-sales for the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25) grew 32.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 524 crore. The company’s revenue from operations also grew sixfold Y-o-Y, to Rs 169.04 crore.

Further, the real estate firm’s net profit attributable to the owners stood at Rs 34.62 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 13.94 crore during the year-ago period.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 37 crore, up 364 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its collections grew to Rs 267 crore, up 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

As per the company statement, after the first half of the ongoing financial year, its net debt-to-equity ratio stands at zero, with a net cash surplus of Rs 98 crore.

Overall, during the first half, on an annual basis, the company’s pre-sales grew to Rs 1,026 crore, up 31.2 per cent, while its collections grew to Rs 609 crore, up 21.3 per cent.

Additionally, the company has a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet (msf) spread across 32 projects. The company has developed several luxury residential, retail, and commercial projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), Nagpur, and Goa.

The company has differentiated its projects under six brands: Signature (Uber luxury residences), Signia (Ultra luxury residences), Sunteck City and Sunteck Park (Premium luxury residences), Sunteck Beach Residences (Marquee luxury destination), Sunteck World (Aspirational luxury residences), and Sunteck (Commercial and retail developments).