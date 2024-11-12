Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Religare Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to Rs 68 crore

Religare Enterprises Q2 results: Net profit jumps 70% to Rs 68 crore

The financial services firm had a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.35 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-24

Religare
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Religare Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.49 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The financial services firm had a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.35 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-24.

Its total revenue stood at Rs 1,971 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 1,586 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

In a regulatory filing, Religare Enterprises further said that its Group CFO Nitin Aggarwal will cease to be associated with the company with effect from the close of business hours on November 12, 2024.

Shares of Religare Enterprises closed at Rs 245.95, down 1.24 per cent over its previous close on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI turned down request to appoint ex-CBI official on board: Religare

Care Health Insurance shareholders approve Rashmi Saluja's reappointment

Premium

Fate of Religare's open offer is with the regulators: Rashmi Saluja

InGovern raises concern over AGM delay; Religare calls report manipulative

Proxy advisory firm InGovern raises concern over Religare AGM delay

Topics :Religare EnterprisesQ2 results

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story