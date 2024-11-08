Tata Motors Q2 results: Net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing

Total expenses stood at Rs 97,330 crore against Rs 1,00,649 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Tata Motors on Friday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,450 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,832 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,00,534 crore compared to Rs 1,04,444 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses stood at Rs 97,330 crore against Rs 1,00,649 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

