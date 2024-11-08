Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yatharth Hospitals Q2FY25 results: Net profit up 12%, revenue rises 27%

The growth is attributed to higher occupancy rates and an increase in revenue per bed during the September quarter

Yatharth Hospital
company also announced the acquisition of two additional hospitals | Photo: X @Yatharth_Health
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:11 PM IST
Healthcare services provider Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Care Services reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY25) at Rs 31 crore, up from Rs 27.6 crore in the same period last year.  
 
The hospital's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 217.8 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 171.3 crore in Q2 FY24.  
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 54.6 crore in the September quarter, with Ebitda margins at 25.1 per cent, down from 26.6 per cent in Q2 FY24.  
 
The growth is attributed to higher occupancy rates and an increase in revenue per bed during the September quarter.  
 
The company reported a 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its average revenue per occupied bed (Arpob) to Rs 30,597 in Q2 FY25, while bed occupancy improved to 60 per cent.  
 
Sequentially, Yatharth Hospitals registered a 2 per cent increase in net profit and a 3 per cent rise in revenue, compared to Rs 30.4 crore and Rs 211.8 crore, respectively, in Q1 FY25.  

Commenting on the results, Yatharth Tyagi, whole-time director of Yatharth Hospitals, said, “The revenue growth and profitability solidify Yatharth’s position as a leading super-specialty healthcare institution.”  
 
The company also announced the acquisition of two additional hospitals, one in Delhi and another in Faridabad, marking its second acquisition in the Faridabad region.  
 
“These advancements reinforce our dedication to expanding access to high-quality healthcare across the region and continuing to lead and innovate within the healthcare sector,” Tyagi added.  
 
First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

