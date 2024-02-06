Home / Companies / Results / Trident Ltd Q3 results: Profit down 25% to Rs 109 crore on rise in expenses

Trident Ltd Q3 results: Profit down 25% to Rs 109 crore on rise in expenses

Shares of Trident - which supplies products to department stores such as Shoppers Stop, D-Mart and Walmart - closed 2.6% lower after the results

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian textiles firm Trident Ltd posted a nearly 25% drop in its third-quarter profit, hurt by a rise in expenses, even as consumers bought more home linen during the festive season.

Trident - which counts cotton as its primary raw material - said its total expenses jumped 16% for the quarter ended Dec.31, with costs of raw materials climbing about 9%. This ate into its profit, which fell to Rs 109 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of Trident - which supplies products to department stores such as Shoppers Stop, D-Mart and Walmart - closed 2.6% lower after the results.

India's festive season coincided with the third quarter, with consumers spending more on home linen items such as bedsheets. This helped Trident report a 12% jump in revenue to Rs 1,835 crore ($220.99 million).

The company, which is also engaged in manufacturing paper and chemicals, said revenue from its yarn and bedsheets segment rose about 25% and 36%, respectively, while its towels division fell 8%.

All three segments made up 86% of the total revenue.

 

Also Read

Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula

Grasim plans to open 100-120 retail stores in smaller cities in next 2 yrs

Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Indo Count surges 8%; stock nears record high on strong Q2 results

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays $3.5 bn to acquire further shares

CAMS Q3 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 89 cr, revenue up 19%

Welspun Corp Q3 results: Net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 294 crore

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

Eveready Industries Q3 results: Profit jumps 55% on lower expenses

Godrej Properties Q3 results: Profit rises 11% to Rs 63 cr; bookings up 76%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Textiles IndustriesD-MartWalmart

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story