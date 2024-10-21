UltraTech Cement Q2FY25 results: Net profit dips 36% to Rs 820 crore

India’s largest cement manufacturer, UltraTech Cement, reported a 36 per cent dip in its net profit for the September 2024-ended quarter (Q2FY25) on account of lower revenue from operations.

For the quarter under review, UltraTech’s net profit attributable to owners of the company stood at Rs 820 crore, down 36 per cent from a year ago. Earnings for the company took a dip as revenue in the same period fell 2.4 per cent to Rs 15,634.73 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a Bloomberg poll, 16 analysts estimated revenue of Rs 15,711 crore, and 18 analysts estimated net income adjusted to Rs 1,032 crore. UltraTech met revenue expectations but missed those for profits.

Sequentially, UltraTech’s net profit fell 52 per cent and revenue dipped 13 per cent.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBDIT), the company said, was Rs 2,239 crore, lower than Rs 2,718 crore a year ago.

Capacity utilisation for the quarter, the company said, was at 68 per cent, while domestic sales volume grew three per cent from a year ago. The growth was despite incessant rains throughout the country this season, the company said.

More From This Section

UltraTech saw a 14 per cent dip in energy costs from a year ago, while raw material costs, the company said, were up one per cent on account of an increase in the cost of fly ash and slag.

Sharing an update on ongoing capital expenditure, the company said that with the completion of the ongoing expansion projects across India by FY27, and receipt of statutory approvals for the acquisitions of Kesoram Cement (10.75 million tonnes per annum, MTPA) and The India Cements (14.45 MTPA), UltraTech’s total cement capacity will surpass 200 MTPA.