Home / Companies / Results / Unity Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 110 crore

Unity Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 110 crore

While the bank's deposits crossed Rs 5,000 crore-mark, up 163 per cent year-on-year, its net advances increased 80 per cent to Rs 6,601 crore

Unity Small Finance Bank was created out of the merger of the Centrum Capital of the Centrum group with the then scam-ridden PM Cooperative Bank
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Unity Small Finance Bank, promoted by the Centrum Group, on Monday reported a 79 per cent increase in net income at Rs 110 crore in the December quarter, boosted by all-round good set of numbers.

The bottom line was boosted by a Rs 257 crore income on the back of net interest margin that stood at 10.9 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While the bank's deposits crossed Rs 5,000 crore-mark, up 163 per cent year-on-year, its net advances increased 80 per cent to Rs 6,601 crore.

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality with net NPAs (non-performing assets) coming down to 0.9 per cent.

Its total income rose 208 per cent to Rs 438 crore, of which net income was Rs 328 crore, up 90 per cent, and net interest income rose 71 per cent on-year to Rs 257 crore.

Unity Small Finance Bank was created out of the merger of the Centrum Capital of the Centrum group with the then scam-ridden PM Cooperative Bank.

Also Read

Unity Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit jumps 155% to Rs 138 cr

PM Modi to launch development projects on 2-day Gujarat visit from Oct 30

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

AU SFB to Ujjivan SFB: Where do small finance banks go from here?

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 cr; revenue up 5.8%

Man Infraconstruction Q3 results: Net profit falls 4.5% to Rs 86.51 crore

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: Profit at Rs 180 cr on strong domestic, US sales

Bajaj Electricals Q3 results: Net profit slumped nearly 40% to Rs 37.36 cr

Varun Beverages Q4 result: Profits surge 77%, revenue at Rs 2,731 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Centrum GroupCentrum CapitalNPAsQ3 results

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story