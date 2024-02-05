Home / Companies / Results / Alembic Pharma Q3 results: Profit at Rs 180 cr on strong domestic, US sales

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: Profit at Rs 180 cr on strong domestic, US sales

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' revenue from operations rose 8% in the December-quarter, led by a 9% rise in its India and U.S. businesses each

Alembic Pharma makes APIs used in drugs to manage diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis and depression
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by higher sales in the domestic and U.S. markets.

The generic drugmaker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 180 crore (nearly $22 million) for the three months ending Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of Rs 146 crore, as per LSEG data. It had reported a profit of Rs 122 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New product launches and easing price erosion in the United States have benefitted generic drugmakers such as Alembic and also larger rivals, including Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, all of which beat their third-quarter profit estimates on strong U.S. sales.

The waning impact of high-cost inventories have also boosted profits for drugmakers.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' revenue from operations rose 8% in the December-quarter, led by a 9% rise in its India and U.S. businesses each.

India and U.S. segments constituted about 37% and 29% of its total revenue, respectively.

The company, which makes drugs like Azithral, used to treat bacterial infections, and anti-ulcer medicine Deltone, said its profit margin expanded to 11.1% from 8.8% a year earlier.

Its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business, which contributed 19% to the total, fell 11% to Rs 289 crore.

Alembic Pharma makes APIs used in drugs to manage diseases such as diabetes, osteoporosis and depression.

Its shares rose more than 8% after the results. They fell 3.2% during the December quarter.

 

 

Also Read

Alembic Pharmaceuticals clinches eight USFDA approvals in Q3 FY24

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' revenue surges 8.17%, PAT up 3.21% in Q2FY24

Manufacturing disrupted at Sikkim plant due to flash floods: Alembic Pharma

Stride Pharma Global receives USFDA approval or Efavirenz, other drugs

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Bajaj Electricals Q3 results: Net profit slumped nearly 40% to Rs 37.36 cr

Varun Beverages Q4 result: Profits surge 77%, revenue at Rs 2,731 cr

TRSL Q3 result: PAT rises 91.3% to Rs 75 cr, revenue reaches Rs 954 cr

Paramount Cables Q3 results: Net profit climbs 54% to Rs 22 crore

Affle Q3 results: Net profit up 11% at Rs 76.8 cr, revenue increases by 33%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Alembic Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical firmsQ3 resultsUnited States

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story