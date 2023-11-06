Home / Companies / Results / V-Mart Retail reports net loss at Rs 64 crore in July-September quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 64.12 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.

It had incurred a net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the value retailer.

Revenue from operations in the September quarter was Rs 549.43 crore. It was at Rs 506.16 crore in the corresponding quarter, it said.

According to the company, its results are not comparable as the results include business operations of digital marketplace LimeRoad acquired during the previous year.

"Accordingly, result of the quarter ended September 30, 2022 is not comparable," it said.

V Mart's total expenses in the September quarter were at Rs 637.84 crore.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 1,702.45 apiece, down 0.46 per cent from the previous close.

