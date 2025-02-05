Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Welspun Corp Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 672 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 293.70 crore for the October-December period of preceding 2023-24 financial year

Welspun Corp reduced its expenses to Rs 3,351.36 from Rs 4,438.79 crore year on year. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 672.19 crore in December quarter, aided by lower expenses.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 293.70 crore for the October-December period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The company's total income however trimmed to Rs 3,656.57 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,758.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Welspun Corp reduced its expenses to Rs 3,351.36 from Rs 4,438.79 crore year on year.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Welspun CorpWelspunQ3 results

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

