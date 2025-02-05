Welspun Corp Q3 results: Net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 672 crore

Welspun Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 672.19 crore in December quarter, aided by lower expenses.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 293.70 crore for the October-December period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income however trimmed to Rs 3,656.57 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,758.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Welspun Corp reduced its expenses to Rs 3,351.36 from Rs 4,438.79 crore year on year.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries.